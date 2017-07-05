NSCDC destroys 15 illegal refineries in Edo in six months

The Sun News
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Edo Command, says it has destroyed 15 illegal refineries across the State between January and June.

The Commandant of the Corps, Mr Makinde Ayinla, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Wednesday.

Ayinla said the exercise was carried out by the Anti Vandals Unit of the Corps in compliance with the major mandate of the Corps to fight vandals and economic saboteurs who were destroying the nation’s oil pipelines.

He said that two persons were arrested in connection with the crime within the period, adding that the highest destruction of illegal refineries took place at Obasagbon community near Benin.

He said that 13 vehicles loaded with suspected illegally refined petroleum product, precisely diesel totaling 42, 000 litres were apprehended in connection with the crime within the period under review.

The Commandant also said that in the area of protection of solid mineral, the command had arrested six illegal miners including a Chinese.

He said that the arrested persons had been handed over to the Ministry of Mines and Steel for further action.

He also said that the command had arrested 12 persons in its war against piracy.

Ayinla said that the command had recorded success in the area of the protection of National Critical Infrastructure with the recovery of some vandalised NITEL cables.

He said that the command had participated in rescue mission in various fire incidents across the state as well as resolved various clashes between farmers and herdsmen.

He further said that the Anti Fraud, Corruption and Transparency Unit of the command had also helped in the recovery of sums of money fraudulently taken from innocent citizens.

The commandant said about N1.8 million had so far been recovered and returned to the various owners.

He attributed the successes so far recorded by the command to the commitment of the staff who ensured that the mandate of the Corps was executed maximally.

Ayinla commended the Edo Government for supporting the command with logistics as well as providing an enabling environment for operation.

He appealed to the public to avail the Corps with useful information that would help them to serve the society better.

Ayinla also appealed to farmers and herdsmen to adhere to the agreement reached during their meetings to foster unity and peaceful coexistence. (NAN)

