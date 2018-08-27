– The Sun News
NSCDC deploys 150 additional operatives in 8 Borno councils

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Monday deployed 150 additional operatives to protect Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps in eight Local Government Areas in Borno, re-taken from insurgents.

The  NSCDC had previously deployed 1,200 operatives to restore peace after the liberation of communities from Boko Haram in 2015.

The jihadist group has killed more than 20,000 people and displaced millions since 2009, when it launched its deadly campaign, in a bid to enforce a strict Islamic code in northern Nigeria.

The Commandant of the NSCDC in Borno, Mr Abdullahi Ibrahim, who confirmed the deployment of the operatives in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Maiduguri, said the operatives would complement other security agencies in the troubled state.

Ibrahim said the operatives, drawn from some NSCDC units in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa, would be posted to Guzamala, Gundunbale, Munguno, Nganzai, Bama, Damboa, Baga and Gwoza.

The operatives were selected from the special armed squad, counter-terrorism squad, anti-riot squad, bomb detection, agro-rangers squad, disposal unit, intelligence and detection units as well as the rescue and medical teams.

Ibrahim said the agro-rangers would be deployed to farms to protect IDPs in their farms.

