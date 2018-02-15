JUST IN: NSCDC confirms two officers killed in Benue

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue State Command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) has confirmed the killing of two of its men in Wanger village, Kasseyo Council Ward of Guma Local Government Area of Benue State, last Sunday.

The Command’s Corps Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Adakole John Peter (ASCl), disclosed that the two officers, Adams Godwin and Patrick Abah were killed during an exchange of fire between its men and Fulani herdsmen that came to attack the village.

The CPRO NSCDC Benue State, who refuted an earlier claim in a section of the media, that the two dead officers were recruited in 2017 noted that, “the two officers killed were not recruited in 2017 as claimed by a section of the media as NSCDC never recruited in 2016 or in 2017, and that the two officers killed were never in these category.

“Adams Godwin joined the Corps on 14th July, 2010 in the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Corps (ASCll). He was later promoted to the rank of ASCl on the 1st January, 2014, and he was recently promoted to the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Corps (DSC) on 1st January, 2017.

“Abah Patrick was recruited into the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps on the 26th October, 2007 as a Lance Corporal and was later promoted to the rank of Senior Corps Assistant on 1st January, 2014. He has recently written his promotion exams on the 23rd December, 2017 and the result is being awaited,” the Command’s CPRO explained.