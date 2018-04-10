The Sun News
NSCDC arrests 44 suspected criminals in Plateau

— 10th April 2018

NAN

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Plateau State Command said, on Tuesday, that it had arrested 44 suspects for various crimes in the first quarter of 2018.

Command’s ‎Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mrs. Naomi Chishak, said this, in Jos.

She stated that the suspects were arrested for offences; ranging from solid mineral theft,  ‎petroleum products diversion, illegal possession of weapons and armed robbery.

Chishak said that between January and February, the command recovered about 3,500 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) known as petrol from various black marketers within Jos -Bukuru metropolis.

According to her, the suspects ‎are currently facing trials and those who are found guilty will be convicted.

She also lamented the rise in the theft of solid minerals and illegal mining, adding that such activities were not only criminal but detrimental to the environment.

Chishak cautioned those who engaged in the ugly acts, which she described as ‘national sabotage’ to desist from them.

She assured that the command would continue to ensure that those caught in the act would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

