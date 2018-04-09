The Sun News
NPSC

NPSC conducts integrity audit of 5,000km oil pipeline network  

— 9th April 2018

Uche Usim, Abuja

In his efforts to deepen efficient supply of petroleum products, the Managing Director of the Nigerian Pipeline and Storage Company (NPSC), Luke Anele, yesterday, revealed plans by the company, which was created out of the old Pipelines and Products Marketing Company (PPMC), to embark on comprehensive audit of the over 5,000km of petroleum products and crude oil pipelines under its watch.

According to Anele, the project, which has already been approved by the NNPC management is to be executed by the National Engineering and Technical Company (NETCO), an upstream subsidiary of the NNPC Group.

“It covers the conduct of integrity test on crude pipelines, the products pipelines and our depots, with special emphasis on refinery attached depots and refinery evacuation lines,’’ he said.

The NPSC MD said the outcome of the project would guide the company in arriving at informed decisions and enable appropriate strategies in the planned Private Public Partnership (PPP) arrangement for the pipelines.

