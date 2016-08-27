NPFL: Yobo to make appearance for Pillars against Sunshine today

STORIES BY PAUL EREWUBA

Former Super Eagles Captain, Joseph Yobo, who has agreed to play for Kano Pillars in the remaining NPFL matches, will make his debut this weekend, as the Kano- based side hosts Sunshine of Akure in their Week 34 encounter.

The Chairman of League Management Company (LMC), Shehu Dikko, who revealed this during the week in Lagos, said the former Everton of England defender, would play in the team’s home match after Wednesday’s encounter with Shooting Stars of Ibadan.

Although, Dikko said the arrangement is being worked out, a source close to the Sai Masu Gida side said it was a concluded arrangement.

They return to their Sani Abacha Stadium home ground where they will welcome sixth-placed Sunshine Stars in their match day 34 fixture this weekend during which Yobo is expected to make his Nigerian league comeback in the colours of Kano Pillars.

“For now, that is being worked out, but we’re looking at the next (home) game,” Dikko said during the unveiling of the LMC partnership deal with Star beer, as the official beer of the Nigeria Professional Football League at Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos.

Kano Pillars won the four-horse race for the signing of Joseph Yobe.

Yobo, who would be 36 years on September 6, signed a deal with the League Management Company, LMC, organisers of the Nigerian top flight, Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL)which will see the former Norwich of England defender play for a domestic league club as a means of promoting and adding value to the league by attracting more spectators to the various league match venues.

Yobo who equally featured for Fenerbahce of Turkey during his career, made 101 international appearances for the Super Eagles, making him the highest capped Nigerian player so far in history.

Following his unveiling by the LMC, no fewer than four NPFL sides, including FC Ifeanyiubah, Akwa United, Wikki Tourists and Kano Pillars indicated interest in the centre-back who was originally scheduled to feature in the last 12 NPFL games.

Shehu Dikko, revealed that Kano Pillars eventually became the preferred destination of the defender.

“Yobo will eventually play for Kano Pillars in his celebrated return to the Nigerian domestic top flight.”