BY PAUL EREWUBA

Abia Warriors, yesterday, at the Umuahia Township Stadium, brightened their chances of escaping relegation.

The Umuahia – based outfit defeated Enyimba 3-1 in a rescheduled Oriental derby.

With the feat, the Warriors now have 44 points enough to pull them out of relegation waters should they win their last home game against Shooting Stars.

Michael Olaha was the hero for Abia Warriors as he scored a goal and provided an assist in the game.

In another rescheduled NPFL game played yesterday, Kano Pillars defeated El-Kanemi Warriors 1-0.

At Owerri, Heartland captain, Chinedu Efugh scored for the Naze Millionaires in their 2-0 win over Niger Tornadoes at the Dan Anyiam Stadium.

Chidiebere Ajoku netted the second for the hosts, to ease their relegation worries with the vital maximum three points.