By George Aluo

Nigeria Professional Football League Champions, Rangers, edged FC IfeanyiUbah 1-0 in the Oriental derby match day 26 fixtures played yesterday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu.

The only goal of the game was scored in the 34th minute through Ifeanyi George. Rangers moved up two places from 14th to 12th on 35 points on the league table.

In Jos, Plateau United maintained its strong hold in the top of the Nigeria Professional Football League table following its hard-fought 1-0 win against Nasarawa United in Jos.

The only goal of the game was scored by Emmanuel James from the penalty spot in the 62nd minute after Peter Eneji was fouled inside the box.

The win saw Plateau bounce back from their matchday-25 2-1 away defeat to Abia Warriors.

Plateau United now has 48 points, after 26 round of games played so far.

At the Agege Stadium, it was not the best of starts for former international, Duke Udi as his team Sunshine Stars lost 2-1 to MFM FC in his first game in charge.

Tchato Giscard opened scoring for MFM in the 27th minute before NPFL top scorer Stephen Odey made it 2-0 with a 79th minute penalty to take his goals for the season to 16.