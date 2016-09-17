NPFL: Rangers destiny in their own hands

STORIES BY PAUL EREWUBA

Even though Rivers United are top of the Nigeria league table, the championship is within Enugu Rangers reach, if they can hold their own and win the three remaining matches.

Going by the available permutations, the Enugu Antelopes are on 54 points. They will be expected to beat Sunshine Stars at home on sunday.

Despite its recent resurgence, bottom placed Ikorodu United should not stop the Flying Antelopes’ ambition in Abeokuta.

But Rangers should be wary of the Lagos outfit.

Ikorodu United has continued to win games despite being confirmed for relegation.

Before Wednesday’s victory over Enyimba, the Oga Boys went to Owerri and shocked Heartland by a lone goal and only last weekend made a mincemeat of Kano Pillars winning by 4-0.

The relegation bound Lagos – based outfit on Wednesday at Abeokuta, defeated Enyimba of Aba 3-2 in a rescheduled encounter.

If Rangers want to end the 32 years non title celebration, they will then have to work very hard in their home game against El Kanemi Warriors on the final day of the season.

Rivers United lead the standings on 56 points, but their title credentials will be seriously tested when they play away to Wikki in Bauchi on Wednesday.

And they will also face another daunting task in their last home game against relegation-troubled Abia Warriors.

Third-placed FC IfeanyiUbah and Wikki also face difficult final run-in to the final day of the season.

IfeanyiUbah are away to both Lobi and MFM with a home game against Enyimba, while Wikki are home to Rivers United and Sunshine Stars and away to Shooting Stars.Rangers could be said tho have easy tasks to win the title.

Wikki midfielder, Henlon, insists league title still wide open

Despite losing their last two matches, Wikki Tourists have not given up on winning the Nigeria league. according to midfielder Charles Henlon.

Wikki lost to Enyimba 2-1 in a rescheduled week 34 game, before they lost by the same scoreline to Nasarawa United at the weekend.

They are fourth on the table with 51 points, five points behind new leaders, Rivers United.

But Henlon has boosted that his team mates have vowed to top the table and win the title.

“All hopes are not lost as we still have three matches to go, hopefully we can get positive results from these matches. Personally, the league is still open to five clubs,” maintained Henlon, who is on loan from Giwa FC.‎

“We didn’t deserve to lose any of the two games, at least a point against Enyimba and in the match against Nasarawa United, we ought to have picked up the three points as at the 82nd minute. But I tell you, we are still in contention for the title. “We lost concentration at the end but we are now focused and determined to win the three remaining matches’, he enthused.