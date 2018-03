Monica Iheakam

A lone goal from Chizoba Amaefule was all Plateau United needed to dislodge Kano Pillars from the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) top spot.

Amaefule’s 77th minute strike against Enugu Rangers in the rescheduled match day nine fixture in Jos secured the top position for the league title holders.

The Jos Club tutored by Kennedy Boboye now have 18 points from nine matches.

Meanwhile Akwa United slipped in their quest to get to the zenith of the NPFL as they went down 0-1to Lobi Stars at the Aper Aku Stadium in Makurdi.

Former MFM striker Austine Ogunye gifted Lobi the winning goal 12 minutes before the break to see the Makurdi based side jump from the eight position to third on the table.

In Akure, Sunshine Stars boosted their survival hopes after edging out MFM FC 2-1 in a keenly contested game.

Sikiru Alimi put the home team ahead in the ninth minute, while Nojeem Akinyemi equalised for the Olukoya Boys six minutes after the break.

Tayo Adebogun scored the winner from a free-kick in the 78th minute.