NPFL: Plateau United, Akwa United battle for top spot

Ighodalo Isiramen

Plateau United have its sights set on reclaiming top spot in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) today when the club faces Enugu Rangers in their rescheduled match day nine fixture at the New Jos Stadium.

The Jos club is sixth on the log table with 15 points.

A win against Flying Antelopes will see the club increases its haul to 18 points, one more than joint leaders, Kano Pillars and Enyimba but Plateau United will need another title rival, Akwa United to drop points in its clash against Lobi Stars to claim top position.

Kennedy Boboye’s men had lost only once in their last six games in all competitions.

Third-placed Akwa United will also have a go at top spot when the club faces Lobi Stars at the Aper Aku Stadium, Makurdi in another rescheduled match day nine fixture.

The Promise Keepers had garnered 16 points from eight games and are a point behind the top two teams on the table (Kano Pillars and Enyimba).

A win in the encounter will see them move to the top of the standings irrespective of the result of the game between Plateau United and Enugu Rangers.

Lobi Stars got a draw against MFM FC in their last fixture on Sunday and currently occupy the eighth position with 14 points on the table.