NPFL: Plateau aims to maintain lead, as Akwa hosts Enyimba

— 2nd July 2017

Plateau United will be hoping to maintain their title challenge when they face wounded El-Kanemi Warriors  in Maiduguri this afternoon in a top of the bill clash of matchday-27 in the Nigeria Professional Football League.

With just 11 games remaining in the season, Plateau United are hoping to maintain their lead, as they face eight-placed Warriors in the fight for NPFL diadem.

The Kennedy Boboye coached outfit hold a five-point lead at the top.

However, if El-Kanemi Warriors win, they can only reduce the gap to two with MFM also beating ABS at the Agege Stadium Lagos. El-Kanemi Warriors suffered their biggest defeat this season at the UJ Esuene Stadium in Calabar, when they were hammered 4-0 by Enyimba.

Nodoubt,  they will be desperate to redeem their image with a win today, having conceded ten goals in their last five games.

At the Godswill Akpabio Stadium Uyo, Akwa United face former champions  Enyimba  who are third on the table, one point ahead of Akwa. The first leg ended 1-0 in favour of Enyimba at the UJ Esuene Stadium Calabar.

The Promise Keepers with a game in hand, have reeled off five successive victories at home, sparking dreams of clinching a continental ticket at the end of the season, but they will be buoyed with the fact that the People’s Elephant are in great form going into this tie, following their 4-0 thumping of El-Kanemi Warriors last Wednesday.

In another development, Second placed MFM  will hope Plateau United slip up in Maiduguri as they look to extend their impressive home form with another win at the Agege Stadium Lagos at the expense of ABS.

The Olukoya Boys are  five points adrift leaders Plateau United.

Fatai Amoo coached Shooting Stars will host Wikki Tourists as they attempt to redeem themselves in the eyes of their home fans after their 1-0 defeat at Rivers United last Saturday.

3SC, currently in 19th position, can’t afford another fall as they try to move out of the relegation zone.

Gombe United, three points from safety, face Nasarawa United FC. They have no margin for error either as they try to avoid relegation.

Katsina Utd travel to Nnewi to play FC IfeanyiUbah, while Sunshine Stars host Abia Warriors in Sagamu.

Bottom of the table Remo Stars travel to Niger Tornadoes for a win in Minna. Fatai Osho’s side have recorded only seven wins, conceding 13 defeats with six draws.

