Home / Sports / NPFL: Katsina United stops Akwa United

NPFL: Katsina United stops Akwa United

— 30th March 2018

Akwa United missed the chance to secure top spot in the Nigeria Professional Football League(NPFL) after going down to a 2-0 defeat against Katsina United in a rescheduled match day 11 fixture yesterday.

The win preserved Katsina United’s unbeaten home run in the NPFL this season.

The Changi Boys had now won six home games in a row following their opening day 2-2 draw against Kano Pillars at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium.

The Promise Keepers remain in the second position despite the defeat, while Katsina United moved from 13th to eighth in the table.

Martins Usule headed the hosts in front in the eighth minute after he was set up by Sani Faisal.

Katsina United doubled its lead in the 34th minutes courtesy of Destiny Ashadi’s effort.

Katsina United will next face El-Kanemi Warriors, while Akwa United would be up against Nasarawa United.

