NPFL: FC IfeanyiUbah, Heartland lights up Nnewi

As Imama returns to the Cathedral

Today, the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), will witness another Oriental Derby and the return of one of the most celebrated managers in the country to an old stomping ground in what promises to be a stimulating matchday 8.

Nnewi will play hosts to her first Oriental Derby of the season when FC IfeanyiUbah and Heartland FC of Owerri rekindle their rivalry. For Heartland, this is their third Oriental Derby after facing Enyimba and Rangers in which they have managed to take just a point from six.

The Naze Millionaires buoyed by their success at Niger Tornadoes midweek,where they tore to shreds bookmakers’ to edge past the Minna club 2-1 at the Confluence Stadium in Lokoja.

“We know how important this game is,” Bosso said to npfl.ng. “At times we have been unlucky not to win or avoid defeat in our away games because when you look at the scoreline they are always close. Our focus is on this game now.”

About 68 miles from Nnewi, there will be a renewed union as El-Kanemi Warriors head coach Imama Amapakabo leads his wards to face his old employers Rangers at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu.

Amapakabo just back from 2018 CHAN in Morocco, is taking charge of El-Kanemi for the first time this season .

The return of Amapakabo to ‘The Cathedral’ as the Enugu stadium is fondly called by fans , should elicit emotions from the stands and among the players of the Flying Antelopes after the El-Kanemi coach’s feat in 2016 when he led them to their first league title in 32 years.

In Akure, the spotlight will fall on Kano Pillars forward Junior Lokosa who is currently the top scorer in the division with seven goals. Sunshine Stars are the opponents in wait for Lokosa and his teammates this Sunday.

The bottom-two Niger Tornadoes and Kwara United play at home against Nasarawa United and Katsina United respectively. Both clubs will look to put improved results on the board after enduring off days in these early stages of the campaign.

Two of the promoted sides Go Round FC and Yobe Desert Stars also play at home when they face Abia Warriors and Rivers United respectively.

In other fixtures , Wikki Tourists will play hosts to Lobi Stars at the New Jos Stadium (Monday), Enyimba and Plateau United will lock horns on Wednesday, while MFM FC square up against table-toppers Akwa United at the Agege Stadium in Lagos.