Stories by George Aluo AKWA United Players have resumed training for the new sea- son even as Coach Abdu Maikaba has called for discipline and dedication as “we prepare for the season ahead”. The pioneer Aiteo Cup Champions who will be representing the Country in next year’s CAF Confederation Cup alongside Enyimba International Football Club of Aba have the task of defending the Cup in the new season.

The Technical Adviser who su- pervised the training at the Uyo Township Stadium told Akwa United Media “. . . we have a tough season ahead of us. We have to defend the Aiteo Cup, do better in the league and help the country to raise the profile of our sagging continental showing” He said. On trials for the new season, he said “there will be no trials. I