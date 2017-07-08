NPFL : Akwa in Jos to disunite Plateau

Stories by Paul Erewuba

Plateau United will tomorrow at the Rwang Pam Stadium in Jos attempt to consolidate on a top-of-the-table clash match as they host Akwa United.

The Uyo-based outfit, currently third on the table with 43 points after 26 matches believe the 2017 League diadem is within their reach if they put up a formidable fight in the remaining matches.

Last week, the Promise Keepers rubbished bookmakers prediction by beating People’s Elephant, Enyimba of Aba 1-0 at the Uyo Stadium to sound out their readiness to take on any team in the remaining matches.

To underscore the importance of tomorrow’s encounter, Akwa midfielder Alhassan Muazzam is already talking tough.

“The match against Plateau United is a big one and we must be very up and doing. It is a match we know will be difficult to win, but we are sure of getting a draw at least.

We have set our sight on the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) trophy at the end of the season,” he stated.

Akwa have five points behind Plateau United and strongly believes his team is still in the race and can nick the title at the expense of the Jos based clubside and other top teams close to the summit.

Alhassan has been the leading light for the ‘Promise Keepers’ this season, having scored 11 goals in the NPFL and his optimism is high regarding his team’s finish this season, hence he believes there is no need to hide their ambition anymore.

“The most important thing is to continue the way we’ve performed since the beginning of the second stanza of the league. So, our target is to win the league title and we will not give up that ambition until the end of the season. Though we started slowly at the beginning of the season, we have picked up and now understand ourselves perfectly.