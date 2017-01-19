The Sun News
Home / Sports / NPFL: Abia Warriors maintain winning streak, as Rangers claim first point

NPFL: Abia Warriors maintain winning streak, as Rangers claim first point

— 19th January 2017

Abia Warriors maintained  their winning streak in the  new league season with  a comfortable 2-0 win over newly promoted Katsina United in Umuahia.

Godwin Zaki scored for the second game in a row before Seun Olulayo scored on his debut, nine minutes after the interval to seal victory for Okey Emordi’s men.

Defending Champions, Enugu Rangers secured  an important away point on the road on Match Day 2. Striker Fortune Omoniwari scored for a second game in a row as he rescued the point for Rangers in their 1-1 draw at Nasarawa United.

Plateau United of Jos continued their impressive start to the season after a convincing 3-1 win over former Champions, Enyimba at the Rwang Pam Stadium in Jos on Wednesday.

United left no one in doubt as to their intentions of beating the Elephants from Aba as defender Elisha Golbe curled home a freekick early on before Kabiru Umar doubled their lead ten minutes into the second half.

Emeka Umeh added a third late on, rendering Ikechukwu Ibenegbu’s free kick a mere consolation.

Joining Plateau United on the top of the table after two round of matches is Newly promoted ABS FC of Ilorin secured a deserved away point after battling out a 1-1 draw with Niger Tornadoes in Lokoja.

Mohammed increased his season’s tally to two goals to give ABS the lead but Ebenezer Odeyemi restored parity late in the first half with none of the sides able to get a winner in the second half.

Fullback Solomon Kwambe’s first half goal was enough for Lobi Stars to dispatch Kano Pillars at the Aper Aku Stadium in Makurdi while Gombe United came from behind to beat fellow newbies, Remo Stars 2-1 at the Patami Stadium in Gombe.

Remo captain Victor Mboama had given his team the lead with his second goal of the season but the hosts replied with goals from Austin Oladapo and Fabassou Djoufoune.

In a South-South affair, Rivers United attacking pearl. Bernard Ovoke opened his account for the season as he scored in his team’s 1-1 draw against Akwa United at the Nest of Champions in Uyo.

Ovoke’s 26th minute goal cancelled out Cyril Olisema’s opener for the hosts.

In the South West derby in Akure, Sunday Oluwadare scored his first goal for Sunshine as they beat a resilient Shooting Stars by a lone goal. The visitors had dominated in the opening half but a reenergized Sunshine after the break got full marks courtesy of Oluwadare’s strike 12 minutes from time.

In Nnewi, FC Ifeanyiubah completed the game this time and trounced visiting MFM FC 4-0 on Wednesday. Three first half goals from Yaya Kone, King Osanga and Jimoh Oni set Ifeanyiubah on the tone of victory before Ifeanyi Onuigbo added icing on the cake with a sweet free kick late on.

Match Day 2’s final action will see El-Kanemi Warriors entertain Wikki Tourists in a North East derby on Thursday.

