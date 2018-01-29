The Sun News
Latest
29th January 2018 - NPDC targets 500,000 bopd
29th January 2018 - How Nigerian airlines’ll be shortchanged by Africa’s open skies treaty  
29th January 2018 - Air Peace set for Freetown, Banjul, Dakar flights launch
29th January 2018 - Delta named 2017’s most on-time global airline
29th January 2018 - NPA’s 2017  revenue release delay worry stakeholders
29th January 2018 - Customs seizes N5bn contraband
29th January 2018 - CIF: Ship owners lack financial muscle to lift crude –Stakeholders
29th January 2018 - 2019: APC chieftains plot split
29th January 2018 - Wike commends DSS, Army for killing Obatosu, Wanny’s younger brother 
29th January 2018 - 52nd birthday: I’ll continue to serve God –Dickson
Home / Business / NPDC targets 500,000 bopd

NPDC targets 500,000 bopd

— 29th January 2018

The Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC), one of the upstream subsidiaries of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC),  is to  increase its daily crude oil production to 500,000 barrels per day before 2022.
The NPDC currently produces about 200,000 barrels per day and going by its work programme, it will increase to 300,000 barrels per day this year The target was announced by the Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Dr. Maikanti Baru, during the inauguration of the board of directors of the company in Abuja last week.
Addressing the members, the GMD who also doubles as Chairman of the board charged them to grow the company’s assets and ensure that the 500,000 barrels per day crude oil production target is met by 2022.
He disclosed that the company was currently supplying 50 per cent of the West African Gas Pipeline system gas, adding that it was the in thing to have more gas assets, while commending the company for leaving up to expectations.
Baru directed that NPDC’s Memorandum of Understanding (MOUs) with host communities should be tied to the availability of the lines saying “as stakeholders, they share in both our success and losses as well”.

 

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

MIDNIGHT,Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate. Shrink your Enlarged Prostrate Here!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NPDC targets 500,000 bopd

— 29th January 2018

The Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC), one of the upstream subsidiaries of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC),  is to  increase its daily crude oil production to 500,000 barrels per day before 2022. The NPDC currently produces about 200,000 barrels per day and going by its work programme, it will increase to 300,000 barrels per…

  • How Nigerian airlines’ll be shortchanged by Africa’s open skies treaty  

    — 29th January 2018

    Louis Ibah “The Federal Government of Nigeria should not go ahead with the full implementation of the Single African Air Transport Market (also known as the open skies agreement). For while the idea may be noble on paper, there is a need for the government not to lose sight of the facts and the dangers…

  • Air Peace set for Freetown, Banjul, Dakar flights launch

    — 29th January 2018

    Air Peace has announced a new date for the launch of its flights from Lagos to Freetown in Sierra Leone, Banjul in The Gambia and Dakar in Senegal. The airline said it will now connect the three West African countries from the Murtala Muhammed International Airport from February 19, 2018. The airline had earlier fixed…

  • Delta named 2017’s most on-time global airline

    — 29th January 2018

    Delta Air Lines has been named the world’s ‘most on-time’ airline by the aviation data and analytics company FlightGlobal FlightStats. The airline is the first U.S. airline to earn the industry-leading distinction in promptly sticking to its scheduled landing and take off time in the nine years FlightGlobal’s FlightStats has presented the awards, according to…

  • NPA’s 2017  revenue release delay worry stakeholders

    — 29th January 2018

    Stakeholders  have expressed worry over the delay in the release of 2017 revenue generated by  Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), despite the assurance by its Managing Director (MD),   Ms Hadiza  Bala  Usman, that the authority made over N250 billion last year. Speaking on the refusal of the authority to release the revenue profile, a frontline clearing…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

January 2018
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share