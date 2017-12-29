NPBS to lay criminal issues to rest – Wesley

From: AIDOGHIE PAULINUS, Abuja

The Chairman, Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Police Broadcasting Service (NPBS), Edirin Jerry Wesley, has said with the take-off of the NPBS, ugly incidences of crime across the country would be a thing of the past.

Wesley said the NPBS will cut across general security information on air, land and sea, saying that homeland security policing, boarder policing, and airport policing would be its primary focus.

Wesley’s statement made available to Daily Sun in Abuja, is sequel to Boko Haram attack in Maiduguri on Christmas day and other crime incidences witnessed during the yuletide.

Wesley said the NPBS, effective from 2018, would be policing the nation through effective communication.

Wesley further said the NPBS will help Nigerians with free and fair elections in the country with the assistance of Nigerians helping the police and security agencies with timely information with the ‘See it, Say it out’ slogan of NPBS.

He praised President Muhammadu Buhari and the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, for the invaluable contributions made in ensuring the security of lives and property in the country.

Wesley also reacted to the ongoing fuel scarcity across the country, noting that issues associating with hoarding of fuel and people causing nuisance around filling stations across the country would be wiped off.

He added that kingpins, pirates, pipeline vandals, and those creating religious problems in the country would have no hiding place with the effective communication of NPBS.

“NPBS has a whole package of crime reportage and emergency response such as the NPBS Television, NPBS Radio, NPBS Online, including the Emergency Command and Control Communication Center.

“This maiden Nigeria Police Communication outfit would be replicated across the length and breadth of Nigeria.

“It will enhance the effectiveness of tackling crime in whatever form and from the 36 states of the federation, including the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

“With the take-off of NPBS, Boko Haram attacks would easily be reported and the security agencies would be deployed to crime scene; it would also be effective in reporting crime in whatever form and from wherever across the country.

“Whether it is Boko Haram attack as reported on Christmas day, or the clash in Bwari during the celebration of Christmas, kingpins, pirates, pipeline vandals, and those creating religious problems in the country and other pockets of violence, including the issue of fuel scarcity, all these would be a thing of the past,” Wesley said.

Wesley further said most of the problems associated with security issues across the country had been poor reportage, with numerous crime issues not going beyond the crime scene.

He added that with the modern technology Skytick International is deploying in the setting up of NPBS, even issues associated with corruption on the highway would be effectively tackled.

He also said with NPBS, Nigerians can confidently report criminal issues in government offices, most importantly, ministries, agencies and departments to the Nigeria Police through the NPBS.

According to Wesley, even the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) would not have much to do in the discharge of their duties, except to refer criminal cases to the judiciary.

Wesley added that with NPBS, issues associated with unearthing corrupt cases and investigation would be effectively handled by the NPBS, thereby assisting the EFCC and the ICPC in the discharge of their statutory duties.

“This is a major breakthrough in the security of our country. Nigerians need not worry as the Inspector General of Police is poised to ensure that anywhere crime is happening across the country and in whatever form or shape, it would be reported and tackled effectively.

“In the area of corruption, the EFCC and ICPC would not have much to do as NPBS would assist the EFCC and ICPC in unearthing corrupt cases within the ministries, agencies and departments both at the state and national level, including non governmental sector.

“So, the EFCC and ICPC would not have much to do when it comes to the rigorous investigation of cases which is very problematic.

“And I am assuring Nigerians that no stone would be left unturned in the discharge of our duties. With NPBS, Nigerians can now sleep with two eyes closed,” Wesley declared.