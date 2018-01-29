The Sun News
Latest
29th January 2018 - NPA’s 2017  revenue release delay worry stakeholders
29th January 2018 - Customs seizes N5bn contraband
29th January 2018 - CIF: Ship owners lack financial muscle to lift crude –Stakeholders
29th January 2018 - 2019: APC chieftains plot split
29th January 2018 - Wike commends DSS, Army for killing Obatosu, Wanny’s younger brother 
29th January 2018 - 52nd birthday: I’ll continue to serve God –Dickson
29th January 2018 - Iyabo Obasanjo backs father on letter to Buhari
29th January 2018 - Osinbajo, Shagari, Atiku, others pay tribute to Ekwueme
29th January 2018 - Buhari govt has failed – Pastor Bakare
29th January 2018 - The alternative leader Nigeria needs
Home / Business / NPA’s 2017  revenue release delay worry stakeholders

NPA’s 2017  revenue release delay worry stakeholders

— 29th January 2018

Stakeholders  have expressed worry over the delay in the release of 2017 revenue generated by  Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), despite the assurance by its Managing Director (MD),   Ms Hadiza  Bala  Usman, that the authority made over N250 billion last year.
Speaking on the refusal of the authority to release the revenue profile, a frontline clearing agent, Kelvin Olisa, said: “The NPA MD has promised the industry transparency but is there  any transparency in her decision not to release the agency’s  revenue profile when she promised to do that herself?
She promised to release it before the end of December. But  now we are towards the end of January.”
He,  however,  charged the agency to release the revenue profile if it has  nothing to hide.
Another freight forwarder, wondered why NPA should withhold its revenue till now in an  administration that preaches transparency. “The earlier it does that the better for the authority because the delay leaves a big question mark  on the integrity of the management of the organization,” he said.
When contacted, the General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications, Abdullahi Goje said it’s only the Finance and Administration  Directorate or Audit Division of the authority that could  give the revenue of the authority.
“What was the outcome of your findings from Finance and Administration  Directorate or at best Audit Division?” he asked.
Recall that the MD at the 2017 long service and merit  award in Lagos, said that the agency has surpassed its 2017 revenue target. She said that before the end of 2017, the authority’s  revenue will be made public.
But despite the promise of the MD, the agency is yet to make public its revenue while other agencies like Nigeria Customs Service, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) have  released their 2017 revenue profile.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

MIDNIGHT,Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate. Shrink your Enlarged Prostrate Here!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NPA’s 2017  revenue release delay worry stakeholders

— 29th January 2018

Stakeholders  have expressed worry over the delay in the release of 2017 revenue generated by  Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), despite the assurance by its Managing Director (MD),   Ms Hadiza  Bala  Usman, that the authority made over N250 billion last year. Speaking on the refusal of the authority to release the revenue profile, a frontline clearing…

  • Customs seizes N5bn contraband

    — 29th January 2018

    The Surveillance Unit of the Comptroller General’s Compliance Team has in the last nine months made serious incursions in curtailing the nefarious smuggling trade with spectacular seizures worth more than N5 billion. It has also uncovered several techniques used by smugglers who engaged in bringing in contraband such as rice, second hand vehicles, vegetable oil…

  • CIF: Ship owners lack financial muscle to lift crude –Stakeholders

    — 29th January 2018

    Isaac Anumihe The new arrangement by the Federal Government to make indigenous ship owners participate in the lifting of Nigerian crude oil has come under attack of some stakeholders. According to them, local ship owners do not have enough vessels to compete effectively with their foreign counterparts. They argue that any effort geared towards changing…

  • 2019: APC chieftains plot split

    — 29th January 2018

    • Govs, senators, others gear up for Third Force in alliance with forces in PDP Ismail Omipidan Ahead of the next year’s general elections, a political group being coordinated largely by members of the National Assembly (NASS) and former governors, have concluded plans to build a new platform that would be deployed to ease the…

  • Wike commends DSS, Army for killing Obatosu, Wanny’s younger brother 

    — 29th January 2018

    Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has commended the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigerian Army for the joint operation that led to the killing of Oluchi Igwedibia also known as Obatosu, younger brother of the late Don Wanny. Igwedibia, who was among the 32 cultists declared wanted by the state security council, was…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

January 2018
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share