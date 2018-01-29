NPA’s 2017  revenue release delay worry stakeholders

Stakeholders have expressed worry over the delay in the release of 2017 revenue generated by Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), despite the assurance by its Managing Director (MD), Ms Hadiza Bala Usman, that the authority made over N250 billion last year.

Speaking on the refusal of the authority to release the revenue profile, a frontline clearing agent, Kelvin Olisa, said: “The NPA MD has promised the industry transparency but is there any transparency in her decision not to release the agency’s revenue profile when she promised to do that herself?

She promised to release it before the end of December. But now we are towards the end of January.”

He, however, charged the agency to release the revenue profile if it has nothing to hide.

Another freight forwarder, wondered why NPA should withhold its revenue till now in an administration that preaches transparency. “The earlier it does that the better for the authority because the delay leaves a big question mark on the integrity of the management of the organization,” he said.

When contacted, the General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications, Abdullahi Goje said it’s only the Finance and Administration Directorate or Audit Division of the authority that could give the revenue of the authority.

“What was the outcome of your findings from Finance and Administration Directorate or at best Audit Division?” he asked.

Recall that the MD at the 2017 long service and merit award in Lagos, said that the agency has surpassed its 2017 revenue target. She said that before the end of 2017, the authority’s revenue will be made public.

But despite the promise of the MD, the agency is yet to make public its revenue while other agencies like Nigeria Customs Service, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) have released their 2017 revenue profile.