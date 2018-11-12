To boost efficiency and attract international recognition to the seaports as a maritime nation , the Nigerian Port Authority (NPA) is currently pursuing the international Standard Organization (ISO) 9001 and OHSAS certification and compliant project for the attainment of the award.

Its Managing Director , Hadiza Bala Usman, who stated this at the NPA Special Day at the just-concluded Lagos International Trade Fair, said this became necessary in order to achieve efficiency in harbor services, which was the core of operation.

Usman said, she has directed all the relevant divisions and departments in the identified critical requirements needed to ensure the successful attainment of the project.

“It is our optimism that the attainment of the ISO complaints and certification awards will improve the financial performance of the Authority, ensure quick turnaround time, improved traffic and business processes and other quality assured services to our vast clients,” she explained.

She said that the Federal Government is committed to the development of the nation’s maritime sector, adding that government would continued to formulate policies which would enable the sector contribute meaningfully to the nation development.

Considering the role of the organization in promoting trade, especially in the area of promoting the potential of the industrial sector and enhancing opportunities for small and medium scale enterprises in Nigeria, she said NPA has remained resolute in its drive to ensure that the port remains safe, secure and customer friendly, while delivering efficient port services.

She noted that Electronic Payment System and the Electronic Ship Entry Notice, ( eSEN) was launch in 2014 was a first step towards full automation of the Authority’s processes.

She said the platforms are also fully integrated with the Authority’s existing solutions such as Oracle financials, Oracle Human Capital Management, Paydirect via Interswitch, Revenue Invoicing Management System ( RIMS) and Customer Port which had jointly integrated the electronic flow of information for business – to- customer and business to – business streams.

Also, speaking at the event, the President of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mr. Babatunde Ruwase, said that government should create enable environment at the seaport for business to thrive ,adding that one of the major challenges facing his members is that getting their goods out seaport is always difficult.

He noted that man-hour is always lost in bring out goods from seaport .

“Government must do something fast to save businesses or else must businesses would be close –down and it will affect the revenue of the government,” he said.