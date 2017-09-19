NPA head assures safety of vessels on Nigerian waters

The Sun News
Ms. Hadiza Bala-Usman,the Managing Director, Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA), has assured that the agency would ensure the safety and security of vessels on the nation’s territorial waters and seas.

Usman, who gave the assurance in a statement signed by Mr Abdullahi Goje, General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communication of the authority on Tuesday in Lagos.

She said that NPA management prioritised security and safety of vessels to encourage international trade.

The managing director also pledged to synergise with the Committee on Harmonised Standard Operating Procedure on the arrest, detention and prosecution of offenders in the maritime environment.

This she said was necessary “to harmonise issues toward covering all areas of concern in respect of the subject.”

“NPA management is paying premium toward contributing effectively in the area of providing arrested vessels’ location on the nation’s waters,’’ she said.

She said NPA would take swift actions to evacuate such vessels to create enabling environment for greater operational efficiency, restore sanity at anchorages and engender more funds for the nation.

Bala-Usman said solicited the support of stakeholders to ensure that the measure to ensure safety on the nation’s waters was adhered to spur international trade.

There was a robbery attack on board a tanker vessel anchored at the Lagos General Purpose Anchorage on August 19.

(Source: NAN)

