KEBBI

NPA empowers over 500 women in Kebbi

— 28th August 2018

Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

The Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) has empowered over 500 women and youths, in Kebbi State, through vocational training in agriculture, health sectors and youths empowerment as of measure to alleviate poverty among the populace.

Coordinator of the programme, Alhaji Abdullahi Bawa, while distributing agriculture and other empowerment tools to beneficiaries, on Tuesday, at Abdullahi Fodio Islamic Institute, Birinin-Kebbi, said the Ports Authority had to  intervened in the areas of Heath, Agriculture and empowering youths and women to alleviate poverty in their respective societies.

His words, “We had intervened in areas of Heath, Agriculture and Youths empowerment in Yauri, Jega, Koko -Bese,Maiyama ,Birnin- Bebbi,Argungu  and others area of the State.

“This was in line with the President Muhammadu Buhari’s pledges to empower youths across the country to be self reliance and alleviate poverty in their societies ”, he said.

Earlier, the Emir of Gwandu, Alhaji Muhammadu Bashar, who was represented by Alhaji Aminullah Umar, commended the NPA for the gesture and urged other organisations, philanthropists to emulate NPA to assist the less privileges to acquire skills and become self reliance.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mallam Usman Gwanati, thanked the NPA for giving them the opportunity to start their business and assured the effective utilisation of the items.

