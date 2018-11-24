Seeking to know or “make sense” of everything, including our environment and even why we breath, has been the main preoccupation of man. But if the simulation works, ill-equipped Nigerians might be the better for it. For instance, the two former members of Akwa Ibom House of Assembly led by Nse Ntuen would’ve known that no matter what, it’s not possible for three people to impeach a speaker. And that slapping a table is not part of legislative requirements. In fact, by using his bare hand instead of a gavel, Ntuen looked funnier that the South Africa caught copulating with his neighbour’s cat. Common sense may not be common, but it’s useful, especially if you combine it with a Mace.

Brain stimulation could save us from retrogressive leadership. Ah! Thumping that switch could be all we need to make our president alert. That way, he might suddenly “be aware” of a lot of things: Insecurity – that Boko Haram has refused to die. While IG Idris is busy with APC affairs in Akwa Ibom State. About 10 million jobs are gone and Nigeria is now a proud holder of the poverty capital plaque. “Darkness”, from national grid and Lai’s lies have taken over our land. In fact, he may even realize that contrary to what he’s been fed through another unseen tube, he’s yet to start implementing his 2015 campaign promises.