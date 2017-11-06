Novus Agro Nigeria Commodity Index, Oct 25 –Nov 1, 2017

Commodity index for the week: Focus markets and commodities: Alaba market in Lagos State prices from this market are relatively same from last week prices aside edible groundnut with slight difference of #1250 from last week. Imported rice selling at #13800 per bag (50kg) maize white #11500 per bag (100kg) soya beans #17000 per bag (100kg) white garri #7000 per bag (55kg) groundnut edible decrease from #25000 per bag (100kg) to #23750 for the week.

Dawanau market; in Kano State there’s been slight changes in prices in this market one of the reason being high demand for commodities especially edible groundnut from #20000 to #21300 per bag (100kg) Imported rice from #13000 to #13400 this week while maize white and soya beans had slight changes. Maize white from 9600 to 9400 per bag (100kg) soya beans from #14600 to #14000 per bag (100kg).

Gombe main market. From Gombe State prices still same from last week, only for maize white which sold at #12000 per bag last but selling at #10500 for this week. Imported rice #16500 per bag (50kg) Soya beans #15000 per bag (100kg) Garri white #17000 per bag (100kg).

Maikarifi main market; from Kaduna State edible Groundnut sold #26000 per bag (100kg) showing a difference of a thousand naira from last week, maize white #8750 per bag (95kg) difference of #500 from last week, Garri white same as last week #15500 per bag (50kg) soya beans also same as last week #12000 per bag (100kg).

Ogbete market Form Enugu State edible Groundnut #30500 per bag (100kg) Maize white #18500 per bag (100kg) Rice imported #16000 per bag (50kg) soya beans #19000 per bag (100kg) Garri white #13000 per bag (100kg) prices same as last week.