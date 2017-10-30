Novus Agro Nigeria Commodity Index Oct 18 –25, 2017

Commodity index for the week: Focus markets and commodities: Bodija market from Oyo State; Drum beans (olotu) remains the same from last week #39000 per bag (100kg) White Garri is selling at #17400 per bag for this week, sold at #18000 per bag (100kg) for last week slight difference of #600. White Maize is currently being harvested so prices are relatively cheap at the moment. For this week maize white is selling at #11200 per bag (100kg) from last week price of #14000 per bag. There’s been a slight increase in the price of rice imported from last week #14500 per bag to #15200 per bag , Sorghum (red) stays at the same price from last week #19000 per bag (100kg).

Dawanau market from Kano State; Drum beans (olotu) goes for #24200 per bag (100kg) there’s a slight difference of #200 from last week. White Garri is #9800 per bag (60kg). White maize is #9640 per bag (100kg). Imported rice is #13160 per bag (50kg) Sorghum (red) is #13840 per bag (100kg), all the commodities experience slight change in price ranging between #100-200 respectively.

At Ido market in Lagos State; Drum beans (olotu) which is a (110kg) per bag is been sold at #48800 for last week. White Garri #6300 per bag (60kg) White Maize #10800 per bag for the week and #12400 pennultimate week. This decrease is as a result of the new maize in the market. Imported rice and Sorghum (red) remain relatively at the same price from last week at #14000 and #18500 respectively.

At Igbudu market in Delta State; Drum beans (olotu) #33000 per bag (100kg) White maize #19000 per bag (100kg) Rice imported #17000 per bag (50kg) Sorghum (red) #23000 per bag (100kg) all prices same as previous week.

In Ogbete market, Enugu State; Drum beans (olotu)#29650 per bag (100kg) White Garri #13170 per bag (100kg) White maize #18000 per bag (100kg) Rice imported #16000 per bag (50kg) and Sorghum (red) #20000 per bag (100kg) all prices were same as at previous week. Maize is still expensive in the eastern states compared to the northern states because they are yet to have new maize in their markets.