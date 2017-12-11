Novus Agro Nigeria Commodity Index for week of Nov 29 – Dec 6, 2017

Commodity index for November 22 – 29, 2017 released by Novus Agro Nigeria for select markets across the country showed that Dawanau market in Kano State recorded price increases in most of the selected commodities for the week. The price of imported rice (50kg per bag) for the week is N13,480 with an increase of N360 which is from last week. White maize (100kg) bag which sold for N8,400 had a slight decrease in price from previous week with the difference of N240. Red sorghum (100kg) per bag remained at last week’s price of N9,600 while soybeans (100kg) per bag sold for N13,000 for the week with an increase of N120 from previous week. Edible groundnut (100kg) bag dropped from N24,800 to N24,320.

At Bodija market in Oyo State, imported rice (50kg) per bag sold for N14,120 this week increased with N200 from previous week’s price.

White maize recorded no price change from previous week. Red sorghum (100kg) per bag increased with N200 from previous week’s price of N18,800. Soybeans (100kg) per bag sold for N17,500 with no price change. Edible groundnut (100kg) per bag increased with N800 from previous week sold for N28,200.

Gombe main market, Gombe State, experienced no price changes from previous week except for red sorghum which decreased with N600 selling at N13,500 (100kg) per bag this week. Maikarfi main market (Kaduna State) had no difference from last week prices.