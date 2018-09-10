– The Sun News
del Potro

Novak Djokovic beats Juan Martin del Potro to win US Open title

— 10th September 2018

Novak Djokovic produced an impeccable performance to beat Juan Martin del Potro in the US Open final and win his 14th Grand Slam title.

The 31-year-old Serb won 6-3 7-6 (7-4) 6-3 to earn his third triumph in New York and equal American great Pete Sampras’ haul of major trophies.

Djokovic, who won Wimbledon in July, will climb to fourth in the world after back-to-back Grand Slam victories.

Only great rivals Roger Federer (20) and Rafael Nadal (17) have won more.

READ ALSO Osaka claims U.S. Open title after Serena meltdown

Argentine third seed Del Potro, 29, was playing his first Grand Slam final since winning the 2009 US Open, having almost quit the game in 2015 because of multiple wrist injuries.

A fairytale finish at Flushing Meadows was not to be, however, as former world number one Djokovic’s quality shone through.

Djokovic, who was seeded sixth, is one of only eight men to win the Wimbledon-US Open double and has now accomplished that feat for a third time.

“It is not easy to speak right now,” Del Potro said on court. “I’m sad because I lose but I’m happy for Novak.”

Share