The Sun News
Latest
4th October 2017 - NOUN to extend services to African countries
4th October 2017 - 2019: Nothing’ll stop Wike from winning Rivers, PDP vows
4th October 2017 - Kaduna police parade 34 suspected criminals
4th October 2017 - Bagudu, Dakingeri mend fences
4th October 2017 - Give us water, road, Anambra community appeals to FG, state govt.
4th October 2017 - Drama as Perm. Sec. refuses to handover to successor
4th October 2017 - Fear in Bayelsa as 10 persons contract Monkey Pox
4th October 2017 - INEC reads riot act to political parties over offices, NEC
4th October 2017 - Nigeria’s socio-political convulsions at a glance
4th October 2017 - ISHAP: Lagos intensifies clampdown on illegal jetties, boat operators
Home / National / NOUN to extend services to African countries

NOUN to extend services to African countries

— 4th October 2017

…Partners UK ODL on resource exchange

From: Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) is close to unveiling its Open and Distance Learning (ODL) services to West Africa countries, starting with Niger Republic.

NOUN Director, media and publicity, Ibrahim Sheme, in a statement, on Wednesday, indicated that NOUN management recently had a robust discussion with the Nigerien government officials and they both agreed to establish study centers in Niger Republic.

NOUN Vice Chancellor, Prof. Abdalla Uba Adamu, in the statement, disclosed that plans were also underway to extend the scheme to Benin Republic, Togo, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso, with the possibility of registering its presence in other West African countries.

Meanwhile, NOUN has also struck a mutually-beneficial deal with Open University of United Kingdom. This, it said, would enable both institutions exchange ideas, knowledge, expertise and resource materials that would improve their academic research and development.

The NOUN VC informed Craig Walker, who led other officials of UK ODL to NOUN headquarters, in Abuja, that NOUN was modeled after the Open University of the UK, operating with best practices of the ODL system in  Africa.

He added that aside South Africa, other ODLs in East, Central and West Africa rely on NOUN for guidance and supply of study materials, centres, examination administration and students enrolment.”

He, however, assured the visiting UK officials that NOUN management would provide whatever infrastructural facility and other logistics needed for relationship to be beneficial to all.

Post Views: 17
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

Join Export and Agribusiness Club today. Click Here!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NOUN to extend services to African countries

— 4th October 2017

…Partners UK ODL on resource exchange From: Fred Ezeh, Abuja The National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) is close to unveiling its Open and Distance Learning (ODL) services to West Africa countries, starting with Niger Republic. NOUN Director, media and publicity, Ibrahim Sheme, in a statement, on Wednesday, indicated that NOUN management recently had a…

  • 2019: Nothing’ll stop Wike from winning Rivers, PDP vows

    — 4th October 2017

    From: TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State has said that nothing would stop Governor Nyesom Wike from winning his re-election bid come 2019. The party has also reaffirmed its stance to ensure that Governor Wike continued the execution of projects across the state that has earned him the name…

  • Kaduna police parade 34 suspected criminals

    — 4th October 2017

    From: Sola Ojo, Kaduna Kaduna State Police Command, on Wednesday, paraded 34 suspects for  their involvements in armed robbery, rustling, culpable homicide, impersonation and kidnapping in the state. Parading the suspects before press at the headquarters of the command, in Kaduna, Commissioner of Police in charge of the Command, Agyole Abeh, said most of the…

  • Bagudu, Dakingeri mend fences

    — 4th October 2017

    …Duo met at ex Minister daughter’s wedding in Birnin-Kebbi From: Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of of Kebbi State and his immediate predecessor, Sa’adu Nasamu Dakingeri, have settled their differences. The two political gladiators mended fences at the Nikkah ceremony of daughter of a former Minister of sports, Alhaji  Saidu Samaila Sambawa. Governor…

  • Give us water, road, Anambra community appeals to FG, state govt.

    — 4th October 2017

    … Holds New Yam festival Friday The people of Isiagu Ancient Kingdom in Awka South council of Anambra State have cried out to the federal and state governments over lack of potable water and access roads into the community. Speaking during a press conference ahead of this year’s new yam festival scheduled for Friday, the…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share