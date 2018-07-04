NOUN appoints Obasanjo academic facilitator

Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) has engaged former President Olusegun Obasanjo as academic facilitator at its Abeokuta Study Centre, in Ogun State.

Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Abdalla Uba Adamu had, soon after the former president’s graduation with PhD in January, confirmed his appointment as academic facilitator at NOUN.

Adamu explained that a facilitator was a part-time academic coordinator for students in the Open and Distance Learning (ODL) system which open universities operate.

Obasanjo, who was the first PhD graduate of the university, received his certificate in Christian Theology at the NOUN’s 7th convocation ceremony earlier this year in Abuja.

He assumed duties as academic facilitator, on Tuesday, and was conducted round his office at the institution’s Abeokuta Study Centre in Ogun State by the center Director, Prof. Ibrahim Salawu.

Salawu was optimistic that Obasanjo’s presence in the school would further increase the credibility and acceptability of the institution, resulting in increased admission.

Obasanjo, in his remarks, thanked the management of NOUN for such recognition and promised to work for the progress of the university.