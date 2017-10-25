The Sun News
Latest
25th October 2017 - Notorious kidnap, armed robbery suspect nabbed in Benue
25th October 2017 - Don’t toy with clamour for restructuring, cleric tells Buhari
25th October 2017 - Moroccan king sacks ‘unproductive’ ministers over dull economy
25th October 2017 - Akeredolu decries state of Ondo public schools
25th October 2017 - 100 youths acquire film-making skills
25th October 2017 - Labour to Buhari: Reshuffle your kitchen cabinet now
25th October 2017 - NYSC remains our united force – el-Rufai
25th October 2017 - BOMBSHELL: George H.W. Bush accused of groping actress
25th October 2017 - Group advocates attitudinal change towards albinos
25th October 2017 - Kaduna govt. generated N17b in 9 months
Home / National / Notorious kidnap, armed robbery suspect nabbed in Benue

Notorious kidnap, armed robbery suspect nabbed in Benue

— 25th October 2017

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue State Police Command has arrested one Monday Iorguga alias Yahooze, a notorious kidnap and armed robbery suspect, whose modus operandi was to rob innocent citizens along Otukpo-Aliade and Naka highways in the state.

Iorguga , who was paraded longside three other suspects at the Police headquarters, in Makurdi, on Wednesday, confessed that he started the business of armed robbery in 2013 and had participated in do many robbery operations in Benue State.

The suspect who disclosed that he has been married with three children however denied being involved in any kidnap operation claiming that the only kidnap operation he attempted to do did not turn out well, hence his resolve never to participate in any such venture any longer.

“Yes, I am an armed robber and I have participated in many robbery operations along Aliade, Otukpo, Aliade, Taraku and Naka roads. I started robbery operation in 2013 but I am not into kidnapping because the only one I participated in sometime ago was not successful and we didn’t make money from it.”

But Police Commissioner Bashir Makama dispelled Iorguga ‘s claim insisting that he had participated in kidnap cases including that of Mrs. Yuadoo Toragbide of Radio Benue and the kidnap of one Mrs. Agaku in Konshisha local government area of the state in sometime back.

Makama said the suspect confessed to have participated alongside five others in series of robbery operations and kidnappings in various parts of the state adding that further investigation led to the arrest of three other suspects including Mvendaga Abu alias Wasco, Terver Tse alias Tor Tiv and a woman, Mrs. Katherine Ukolo who is said to be the wife of the gang leader, Isaac Nenge alias Kasco currently on the run.

Items recovered from the gang, according to the Police Commissioner include two AK47 riffles, two locally made single barrel pistols, one locally made revolver pistol, four live ammunition and four cartridges, one military camouflage trouser, 44 handsets, 10 SIM cards, six memory cards, four jack knives and a bag containing criminal charms.

Post Views: 2
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Click to Discover how to use FACEBOOK make N500k-N1m monthly

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Notorious kidnap, armed robbery suspect nabbed in Benue

— 25th October 2017

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi The Benue State Police Command has arrested one Monday Iorguga alias Yahooze, a notorious kidnap and armed robbery suspect, whose modus operandi was to rob innocent citizens along Otukpo-Aliade and Naka highways in the state. Iorguga , who was paraded longside three other suspects at the Police headquarters, in Makurdi, on…

  • Don’t toy with clamour for restructuring, cleric tells Buhari

    — 25th October 2017

    FROM: JOE EFFIONG, UYO The Federal Government has been advised not to toy with the issue of restructuring currently being canvassed by a cross section of Nigerians, as it remains the only hope for a united, peace and stronger nation. Archbishop and National President of the Lutheran Church of Nigeria, Most Rev. Christian Ekong, said…

  • Akeredolu decries state of Ondo public schools

    — 25th October 2017

    From: Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has decried what he described as ‘the embarrassing state’ of public schools in the state. However, the governor expressed his administration’s determination to develop the education sector and make it an envy of other states in the country. He said the commitment of his administration…

  • Labour to Buhari: Reshuffle your kitchen cabinet now

    — 25th October 2017

    From: Bimbola Oyesola Alarmed by the scandal surrounding the reinstatement of the dismissed former Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina, into the Federal Civil Service, the organised labour, under the auspices of Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN), has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to reshuffle his kitchen cabinet….

  • NYSC remains our united force – el-Rufai

    — 25th October 2017

    ….Says, ‘it should be well-funded’ From: Sola Ojo, Kaduna Governor Nasir el-Rufai, of Kaduna State, on Wednesday, described the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) as ‘a united force for Nigeria’ hence the need to do everything legal to protect the scheme. The governor said this when the leadership of NYSC led by its Director-General, Brig.-Gen….

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share