Notorious kidnap, armed robbery suspect nabbed in Benue

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue State Police Command has arrested one Monday Iorguga alias Yahooze, a notorious kidnap and armed robbery suspect, whose modus operandi was to rob innocent citizens along Otukpo-Aliade and Naka highways in the state.

Iorguga , who was paraded longside three other suspects at the Police headquarters, in Makurdi, on Wednesday, confessed that he started the business of armed robbery in 2013 and had participated in do many robbery operations in Benue State.

The suspect who disclosed that he has been married with three children however denied being involved in any kidnap operation claiming that the only kidnap operation he attempted to do did not turn out well, hence his resolve never to participate in any such venture any longer.

“Yes, I am an armed robber and I have participated in many robbery operations along Aliade, Otukpo, Aliade, Taraku and Naka roads. I started robbery operation in 2013 but I am not into kidnapping because the only one I participated in sometime ago was not successful and we didn’t make money from it.”

But Police Commissioner Bashir Makama dispelled Iorguga ‘s claim insisting that he had participated in kidnap cases including that of Mrs. Yuadoo Toragbide of Radio Benue and the kidnap of one Mrs. Agaku in Konshisha local government area of the state in sometime back.

Makama said the suspect confessed to have participated alongside five others in series of robbery operations and kidnappings in various parts of the state adding that further investigation led to the arrest of three other suspects including Mvendaga Abu alias Wasco, Terver Tse alias Tor Tiv and a woman, Mrs. Katherine Ukolo who is said to be the wife of the gang leader, Isaac Nenge alias Kasco currently on the run.

Items recovered from the gang, according to the Police Commissioner include two AK47 riffles, two locally made single barrel pistols, one locally made revolver pistol, four live ammunition and four cartridges, one military camouflage trouser, 44 handsets, 10 SIM cards, six memory cards, four jack knives and a bag containing criminal charms.