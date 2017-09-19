The Sun News
Home / National / Notorious armed robber arrested in Bayelsa

Notorious armed robber arrested in Bayelsa

— 19th September 2017

From: Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The community policing championed by the Commissioner of Police, Bayelsa State, Mr. Asuquo Amba, is yielding fruits with the arrest of a notorious armed robbe, Akim Fente, in Nembe.

Fente according to investigations in Nembe had allegedly led his gang members to terrorize the people of Nembe Kingdom.

He had been fingered in several criminal activities including sea-piracy, raping, maiming and kidnapping along the waterways.

Sources in the community said the local vigilance group called Opu Nembe Security working with the Bayelsa State Police command ensured his arrest.

Fente, who had been on the watch-list of security agencies in Bayelsa State was said to have been arrested during a routine patrol  by the Opu Nembe security team.

After his arrest, he was immediately transferred to the State Criminal and Investigation and Intelligence Department (SIID) where he was said to have given useful information to the Police.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Asinim Butwats, who confirmed the development said arms and ammunition were recovered from the suspect.

“The Chairman of Opu Nembe Security, a vigilante group in Nembe Local Government Area, Bayelsa State, arrested one Akim Fente ‘m’ of Bassambiri Community, during a routine patrol at Ogbopolo quarters, Bassambiri.  The suspect was arrested with a locally made revolver pistol, eleven rounds of live ammunition and one expended ammunition.

The suspect has been handed over to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation. The Command commends the support and partnership of vigilante groups in Nembe and other communities in Bayelsa State”

