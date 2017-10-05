The Sun News
Nothing'll stop Wike in 2019 –PDP

From Tony John, Port Harcourt

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Rivers State has vowed that nothing would stop Governor Nyesom Wike, from winning a second term in 2019.

The party also reaffirmed that Wike will continue to execute developmental  projects across the state, which they said earned him  the nickname,  Mr.  Project,  from Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo,  and The United Nations.

Publicity Secretary of the party in the state,  Samuel Nwanosike,  said this at the official flag-off of the Grassroots Development Initiative (GDI) registration in Omagwa, Ikwerre Local Government Area of the state.

Nwanosike also noted that Wike has fulfilled his campaign promises to Rivers people, and urged the electorate to mobilise and re-elect Wike as governor in 2019, so that he can “continue his good work.

“Nothing will stop Barrister  Nyesom Wike from winning the governorship seat of Rivers State in 2019.  The fact is that  everybody has seen the good work he has been doing since he assumed office on May 29, 2015.

“Governor Nyesom Wike has fulfilled the promises he made to Rivers people, during his campaign,  that he would touch all the sectors.  He is the man that holds the formula to better this state and Nigeria at large.

“And, by the grace of God, come 2019,  you and I will give him opportunity to conclude that good work of project execution he is doing for Rivers people. Nothing will stop him from achieving that. 

“We (PDP) are happy with the governor for fulfilling his campaign promises. 

“We (PDP) have observed that the governor is a golden fish that has no hiding place. The United Nations’ award has shown that the governor is working. There is the need to ensure that his transformational vision,  which he has put at work so far,  is completed.” 

The party further said that Wike’s administration has created a viable business environment for investors,  by improving the security architecture of the state.

