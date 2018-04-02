The Sun News
Nothing new on alleged looters list –PDP

— 2nd April 2018

•Be ready for litigation, lawyer tells Lai Mohammed •Release list of former PDP members in APC 

Magnus Eze; Ndubuisi Orji,  Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)  has challenged the Federal Government to disclose the source of President Muhammadu Buhari’s campaign funds in 2015, just the opposition party said there is nothing new in the second list of alleged looters released yesterday night.

PDP National Publicity Secretary,  Kola Ologbondiyan, told Daily Sun that Nigerians are already aware of the allegations against those on the list, who allegedly looted the treasury. Besides,  he said none of those mentioned in second list has been convicted by any court of competent jurisdiction in the country.

Ologbondiyan accused Minister of Information and Culture,  Alhaji Lai Mohammed (whose office released the list last night) of being “dodgy,” and challenged him to tell Nigerians how the 2015 presidential campaign of President Muhammadu Buhari was funded.

“What Nigerians are asking is how the 2015 election of Buhari was sponsored.  That is all we are asking.  That is all we request for.  They should tell us how the 2015 election campaign of president Buhari was funded. Nigerians are already aware of all these allegations concerning these individuals.  Some of them are in court.  There is nothing as a singular conviction being secured.  What we are asking is how the president’s election in 2015 was funded? He should respond to that question. 

“Lai Mohammed is being  dodgy.  He should respond to how Buhari’s election was funded.  He should address issues and stop being dodgy.  We are asking the election of president Buhari; how did they raise the money to fund the campaign?” the PDP spokesman queried rhetorically.

Meanwhile, former national secretary of the Labour Party, Kayode Ajulo, has asked the minister to be ready to face the vicarious implications of listing those he branded alleged “looters.”

In his reaction to the latest list released by the federal government last night, the rights lawyer said although Mohammed is spokesman of the federal government, that would not stop any person who feels aggrieved from seeking redress in court.

Ajulo reiterated that any of the alleged looters could sue the minister and the federal government.

Also, National Secretary of Action Democratic Party (ADP), Dr James Okoroma urged government to also release former PDP members who are now in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) but who allegedly looted the treasury.

He stated that switching to the APC had not made them saints.

“Agreed that many of the persons listed were currently facing trial,” Okoroma however, advised “the APC government to desist from media trial.”

