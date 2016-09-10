The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
10th September 2016 - The exit of shipping firms from Nigeria
10th September 2016 - Nothing like Notting Hill Carnival
10th September 2016 - Leadership, deviance and the Nigerian youth
10th September 2016 - Depression: Dealing with a sore heart (II)
10th September 2016 - Coping with stress in economic recession
10th September 2016 - My dad’s prayer won me CAMA award –Nkechi Emmanuel (Nurse Titi)
10th September 2016 - Shirley Igwe’s The Agreement now on DVD
10th September 2016 - Olo Omidan Bata lights up Abidjan, set to storm Addis Ababa, Paris
10th September 2016 - How I won BEFFTA award –Prince Kevwe Ogunje
10th September 2016 - I still try new dance moves –Zizi Cardow
Home / Columns / PressClips / Nothing like Notting Hill Carnival
awoyinfa-backpage

Nothing like Notting Hill Carnival

— 10th September 2016

Awoyinfa

I had heard about it, read about it, pictured it in my mind’s eye, knew what to expect in a carnival, but nothing prepared me for the loudness and awesomeness of Notting Hill carnival, Europe’s biggest carnival and the biggest festival of black people outside Africa.
From all parts of London, in all degrees of dress and undress, they flocked north-west to Notting Hill for the street party, dressed in feathery carnival costumes, their faces painted in assorted colours and wiggling to mega-bass sounds of reggae, hip-hop, afrobeat and calypso music blasted from mobile sound systems, a flotilla of trucks loaded with steel-drummers churning out music from tins, drums and pots.
Oh, what a crowd!  And what a scene!  Not since “Brother Moses” led the Jews out of Egypt in the biblical Exodus has there been any such “movement of Jah people” united by the spirit of fun and social solidarity.  If you listen to Bob Marley’s classic song “Exodus” you will hear him sing about the “movement of Jah people.”  We were just moving and moving, in this ocean of humanity.  Here, it was easy to get lost.  So, father and children had to hold on tightly to each other so that we are not swept away by the surging human tide.
Nothing, and I mean nothing, prepared me for the Notting Hill Carnival.  Instantly, my mind went to my late editor, Dele Giwa in our days at the Sunday Concord.  This was the kind of story he sent you out to capture in its entirety, in all its amazing colours and sounds for the Sunday Concord Magazine pull out which required extensive, depth reporting and skilful writing.

Dimgba Igwe Anniversary
I am writing this column on September 6, another anniversary of my friend and brother Dimgba Igwe who was killed on Saturday, September 6, 2014 while jogging to keep fit on the street of Lagos around Okota where we live.  Two years after and it’s like yesterday.  I was in this same place Ipswich when the bad news via a phone call came, hitting me like a bullet and knocking me down and out.  It was like the end of the world.  I never knew I could live without my twin brother.  But I thank God who has been faithful and has helped me to carry on without him.  Among the array of books I bought this summer holiday are three religious books: The Imitation of Christ by Thomas A. Kempis, The Secret Life of a Pastor by Michael A. Milton and The Lion Prayer Collection compiled by Mary Batchelor.  These are books I would normally have bought for Dimgba Igwe but now that he is not around, I will have to read the books with the aim of improving my spirituality.  I really needed to get closer and closer to my God, hoping that one day I will get close to my friend in heaven.  My son Taiwo on seeing those three religious books was impressed.  “Uncle Dimgba would be very proud and happy to see you are interested in such books,” he remarked.
Back to my story, the first Sunday Concord Magazine story I collaborated in writing and reporting with Dimgba Igwe was in Abeokuta where we had gone to report the grand 50th birthday celebration of our legendary publisher and statesman Chief MKO Abiola, who was also killed unfortunately.
It’s so sad to think that three of the most influential people in my life were all killed.  They all died painful, agonizing deaths.  They didn’t live long enough to experience old age.  Sad.  Very, very sad.  But then, as it is said, it’s not how long you live but what impact you made in your life that matters.  Dele Giwa died through a letter bomb sent him.  Abiola died, incarcerated and poisoned to death after winning an election to be the President of Nigeria but was not allowed to enter Aso Rock.  Dimgba Igwe was jogging just as I jog every day when he was knocked down and killed.  My prayer is that none of you my dearly beloved readers would die such painful, untimely deaths in this dangerous country of ours.  It’s not my portion.  And it’s not your portion either.
If he had not been killed, Dimgba and I would surely have been holidaying and covering or watching the Notting Hill Carnival together.  London is one city he loves so much, if only to buy his books and suits there.  At the Notting Hill Carnival, I can imagine Pastor Igwe’s shock at the sight of fleshy women in bikinis, exposing their vast mammary glands which come in different sizes: the small, medium, big and oversize breasts.  He would have pleaded “the blood of Jesus” several times and chastised me for bringing him to such an “iniquity place.”  And I would have reminded him that he is first and foremost a journalist before a pastor.
Yes, nothing like Notting Hill Carnival.  Forget the cold statistics of 454 people arrested for criminal activities during the carnival, 8 policemen rushed to hospital, one or two people stabbed, including a young musician who had just released his debut album but was stabbed in the wrist while attempting to protect his Rolex watch.  He survived the attack, thanks to the police who gave him first aid and rushed him to hospital.  From the way some women dangled their boobs so brazenly, it’s a miracle no rape case was reported.
A total of 7,000 policemen were sent out to police the carnival.  Mobile toilets were stationed in strategic points to attend to those who wanted to obey the call of nature.  Even with that, I saw some people urinating freely on people’s doorsteps, something of abnormality in a disciplined city like London.  I saw some dead-drunk men and women, lying in stupor on some street corners.  I saw policemen leading away arrested drug-peddlers.  I saw some white Londoners who had locked their doors but were hailing the passing carnival people from the heights of their secured windows.  Some had deserted their homes to stay with friends or check into hotels because they could not stand the hurly-burly of the carnival.  I saw people queuing to buy and eating Caribbean foods freshly prepared and sold along the carnival route.  I saw the thick smoke and smelled the aroma of Jamaican chicken barbecues and fried rice as they engulfed the air, arousing the appetite of the hungry dancers who had been dancing for hours.  I saw people proudly carrying their national flags, including the Nigerian flag.  The Notting Hill story continues next week!  Till then, enjoy today’s football classic: The war of the two Manchester powerful rivals and their equally powerful and rival coaches Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola.  And in the evening, Gennady Golovkin faces Kell Brook, both undefeated champions.  Have a blissful Saturday.

FORMER bald guy reveals #1 trick to regrow hair in 19 days

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days. Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed. Click here

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Housewife reveals how to turn N9,500 into N100,000 monthly. Click Here

Loose 10kg in 2weeks with this NAFDAC approved supplement. Get free waisttrimer

Stretch & spot marks removed in 9 days. Click to see how

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. Register here!

Discover how to make money daily when people buy airtime worldwide

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Healths

Nigeria: Rising tales of suicide… and its attempts

— 10th September 2016

*Some say economic hardship is beginning to take its toll *Expect more – Psychologist, others By VINCENT KALU Some Nigerians are now embracing suicide which is considered a taboo or anathema in African societies as short cut to end their supposed lives of hard ship and economic nightmares. With this, their supposed misery and suffering…

  • Dump of baby

    SHOCKING

    — 10th September 2016

    *Concern over rising cases of baby dumping in Kaduna *I have six in my care – District head From Sola Ojo, Kaduna A Non-Governmental Organization, Nigerian Urban Reproductive Health Initiative (NURHI), has raised the alarm over increasing cases of dumping of new live-births by unknown women in Kaduna State. It says there is need for…

  • Federal-Government-of-Nigeria

    FG can’t train rescued Chibok girls in U.S –Minister

    — 10th September 2016

    From TIMOTHY OLANREWAJU, Maiduguri The Federal Government has said it cannot afford the cost of training 10 Chibok girls taken to the United States by some individuals and Non Governmental Organizations (NGO) but now stranded. The 10 girls were among the 57 schoolgirls accounted to have escaped from Boko Haram few days after their abduction…

  • Chief-Uwazurike

    Biafra sovereignty not negotiable –Uwazuruike

    — 10th September 2016

    From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha The Leader of Biafra Independence Movement (BIM) Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, yesterday said that crude oil was the beginning and the end of one Nigeria, saying that if the Hausa owned the crude oil, Ndigbo would have been pushed out of Nigeria many years ago. Uwazuruike was reacting to President Muhammadu…

  • INEC-Chairman-Yakubu-Mohammed

    Edo guber: Civil society groups slam INEC

    — 10th September 2016

    The Situation Room, a coalition of over 20 civil society groups, on Friday said it was “deeply dismayed” at the postponement of the gubernatorial elections in Edo State. The Independent National Electoral Commission announced on Thursday that the election, previously scheduled to hold on September 10, would be postponed until September 28 in line with…

  • Adams-Oshiomhole-Headline-Story-Today-1

    Edo guber: EU election monitors express concern

    — 10th September 2016

    From Tony Osauzo, Benin The representatives of the European Union (EU) and the British Council, have urged stakeholders in the rescheduled Edo State gubernatorial election to embrace peace. Mr. Ben James, Political Counsel at the British High Commission and Mr Richard Young, Deputy Head of Delegation, EU, made the appeal yesterday during a courtesy visit…

  • Obaseki

    Edo guber: INEC under fire

    — 10th September 2016

    *Voters accuse electoral umpire of compromise By Tony Osauzo, Benin, Chidi Nnadi, Enugu, TUNDE THOMAS, Lagos and TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt The conduct of the much-awaited Edo State governorship election earlier scheduled for today has ended as an anti-climax, with the election umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), re-affirming the date for the election…

  • fulani-herdsmen-7

    Herdsmen attack: We didn’t desert home, but in hospital for treatment – Attakwu victims

    — 10th September 2016

    From Petrus Obi, Enugu Beleaguared family of Ifeanyi Agbo, attacked late last month by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Ndiagu Attakwu in the Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State, has  disclosed reasons the home has been desolate, saying, the family members injured in the attack were receiving treatment in the hospital. A relation told…

  • Pro Bifria

    MASSOB, IPOB blast Aduwo over comment on Biafra

    — 10th September 2016

    From JEFF AMECHI AGBODO, Onitsha and GEORGE ONYEJIUWA, Owerri The Movement for Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) and Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) have condemned the statement by former Chief of Naval Staff, Akin Aduwo that Nnamdi Kanu and other pro-Biafra agitators were still driving the struggle because they were ignorant of history…

  • Aduwo

    BIAFRA NOT IN IGBO’S INTEREST – EX-NAVAL CHIEF, AKIN ADUWO

    — 10th September 2016

    *Says restructuring ‘ll save Nigeria from break-up Former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice-Admiral Akintunde Aduwo (retd) has implored President Muhammadu Buhari not to ignore the increasing calls for restructuring of the country. Making the appeal in an interview with SATURDAY SUN, the former Naval Chief, said restructuring can’t lead to the break-up of the country…

Archive

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351