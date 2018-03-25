Notes from the Senate

‘Once a government is committed to the principle of silencing the voice of opposition, it has only one way to go, and that is down the path of increasingly repressive measures, until it becomes a source of terror to all its citizens and creates a country where everyone lives in fear.”

— Harry Truman, former president of the United States of America.

PDP’s ineffectual opposition in the Senate Any government in power will likely become complacent if the opposition is weak and uninspiring.

Rightly or wrongly, the opposition is often perceived as the conscience of the people. These traits may be lacking in Nigeria’s own version of opposition politics, but these should be the norm.

In the absence of a strong opposition in any democratic country, folks on the other side in the parliament and in the case of Nigeria, the National Assembly, take up the daunting task of challenging policies of government that are perceived to be anti-people. At least, we had this brand of opposition in the National Assembly, until the then ruling party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), started leading from behind.

In the Eight Nigerian Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio is the minority leader. He is a first timer and his selection didn’t come without some squabbles. As former governor of oil-rich Akwa Ibom state, it was a no-contest, when he joined the race. Contrary to parliamentary norms (Nigerian version), maybe Akpabio was not fit to assume that position, but like we always claim in Nigeria, ‘God had the final say’. I opted for this topic because I think Nigerians are worried. They are worried because the main opposition party in the Senate, the PDP, is not playing its role.

Sadly, but true, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) now doubles as the opposition in the Senate. Sometimes, you wonder if those selected as leaders of PDP in the Senate are square pegs in a round hole. Beside Akpabio, there are three other principal officers of the Senate, who are members of the minority PDP. Emmanuel Bwacha is the deputy minority leader. He is from Taraba state. Philip Aduda is the minority whip. He represents the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Former deputy governor of Ekiti state, Biodun Olujimi, is the deputy minority whip. I wanted this write up to address serious issues. I was also careful not to incur the wrath of some people.

So, I did some research. In India’s parliament, the roles of the opposition leader are clearly defined. Holding the ruling party accountable to the public is the prime focus of the opposition in India’s parliament. However, there are

several other layered responsibilities an opposition leader in the parliament is expected to perform.

Instead of being completely critical of the party in power, the opposition leader is expected to put a check on the excesses. Since the people of the country count on them to uphold people’s best interests, the opposition in the parliament ought to be sure that government’s decisions don’t have negative implications on the country’s overall health.

Besides debating legislation in the House and ensuring that it’s a well thought out decision, the opposition should also protest any bill that may go against the interest of the country. The opposition members need to see themselves as representatives of the common people who expect justice and freedom from unlawful practices.

The opposition members of the parliament need to be proactive enough to raise questions and recommend methodologies to the government. Apart from examining the performance of the executive, it also has to demonstrate its achievements or policies that can contribute towards the efficient running of the country.

The leader of opposition has to offer constructive criticism of government policies. He/she has to ensure that House proceeds expeditiously and holds adequate debate on pressing issues. The leader of the opposition is expected to apprise the government of the party’s stand on certain legislations even before the bill is tabled in the parliament. This gives government the scope for considering the suggestions and work towards suggested

amendments.

I didn’t stop there. I also got something interesting. In a research conducted by Wahab O. Egbewole and Muhtar A. Etudaiye on ‘The role of opposition in Nigerian politics’, the duo offered some practical recommendations. Permit me to quote them extensively.

“Democracy in Nigeria will develop if the opposition appropriately appreciates its role and adequately carries out same with the expected altruistic motives. In the parliamentary system of government as practiced in the United Kingdom, the tasks and responsibilities of the leader of opposition are clearly spelt out and are challenging especially if the parliamentary duties are considered.

“Apart from the assigned roles in the parliament, he is expected to coordinate the activities of his party outside parliament especially at the level of mass struggle if the opposition must effectively challenge the ruling party.

“There is usually what is called a shadow cabinet which makes those in government desirous of bringing all articulate elements within their circle of decisive influence in order to silence and stifle such elements,” the duo noted.

“The principle behind this position is unassailable but the fundamental of its postulation appears faulty. The position of Awolowo was that, there should not be any arrangement like national or unity government as it is an attempt to stifle the opposition voice. If the essence of national government is to ensure that every segment of the society is given a say in government then there should not be any problem.

“However, the practice in Nigeria appears to justify the fears expressed by Awolowo. In principle, the muffling, stifling and compromise of the opposition through the instrumentality of the national government is a failure of the opposition parties and not that of the government.

“The arrangement of involving all political parties in government is not peculiar to Nigeria. Such a scheme, according to Carr, makes it often seems a party, especially the one in government is more concerned about advancing the desires of its leaders for personal power, prestige and gain or promoting the interest of a limited few among its followers than in its electing candidates to office who will carry out the promises that have won it the

support of the majority of the voters.

“For a party in opposition, it is its function to engage in constant criticisms of the governmental policies which are formulated by the majority, to scrutinize carefully the manner in which these policies are administered, and to keep the possibility of alternative legislative policies and administrative practices constantly in the view of the electorate,” they added.

From the fore-going, can we safely conclude that the leaders of opposition in the upper legislative chamber are derailing? Maybe we may have a valid conclusion after offering these thoughts. Senators Shehu Sani, Isah Hamman Misau, Ben Murray Bruce, Eyinnaya Abaribe and Dino Melaye, now play the role of an opposition leader in the Red Chamber. Ironically, three, out of the five senators, are members of APC. Sani, Misau and Melaye are APC members. Bruce and Abaribe are not PDP leaders in the Senate. So, where are Akpabio, Bwacha, Aduda and Olujimi?

Nigerians can’t recall the last time the PDP as a bloc made any serious intervention on any burning national issue. Sometimes, people are tempted to query their loud silence. The lifespan of the current Senate will end mid next year. Almost three years gone already and there is no engaging opposition in the Senate. President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration has raised the country’s debt to some ridiculous level, yet, the PDP caucus in the Senate is maintaining a questionable silence. Over 100 schoolgirls were abducted and released in Dapchi, Yobe state the PDP leadership in the Senate offered no words.

Boko Haram insurgents have raised the bar, despite claims that they had been defeated. Yet, the PDP leadership in the Senate is saying nothing. Everyday, Nigerians groan over the biting hardship, yet, the PDP leadership in the Senate has not offered any succour.

When the same PDP was in troubled waters, specifically when Ali Modu Sheriff held sway as the party’s chairman, opposition leaders in the Senate didn’t fill in the gap. Nigeria wobbled and stumbled. The ruling government had a free ride. And now, some PDP senators are being persecuted for crimes they may have committed in the past. Still, the leadership of the PDP in the Senate carries on as if all is well.

This brand of opposition scares me. If the Federal Government decides to sell off some Nigerians tomorrow, I am certain that the same PDP leaders in the Senate will look the other way.

For many Nigerians, this trend is unhealthy. At a time when the country is passing through a difficult phase, Nigerians need a virile opposition voice in the Senate to offer directions. This is not too much to ask for. Maybe the current leader in the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, can tutor PDP leaders in the Senate.

As head of the opposition in the Seventh House of Representatives, the administration of President Goodluck

Jonathan couldn’t sleep with its two eyes closed. It was a taboo. At some point, Jonathan was threatened with an impeachment and the Presidency went into a panic mode.

But not so for the current leaders of PDP in the Senate. Sometimes, they lead from behind. Those who can’t stand the heat must leave the kitchen. Folks ready to offer real leadership should take over the mantle. Shall we continue to dwell in sin that grace may abound? God forbid! Let those who have ears hear what Fred Itua is musing.

I so submit!