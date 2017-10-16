The Sun News
Not Too Young to Run Bill: Youths speak

Not Too Young to Run Bill: Youths speak

— 16th October 2017

By Peace Rahman

The Not Too Young to Run Bill, which seeks to alter sections 65, 106, 131, and 177 of the 1999 constitution, has passed through the upper and lower chambers of the National Assembly.

The bill which seeks to peg the age limit of individuals who want to run for presidency at 40, and that of governor at 35, is generating much excitement among youths.

The bill has been forwarded to all the State Houses of Assembly and the manner in which the state lawmakers handle the bill will go a long way in determining whether or not the excitement is premature.

Amadi Ikenna, is a former president of Mass Communication Students Association (MACSA) at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN). He believes that the bill is coming at the right time, insisting that it was time youths in the country were entrusted with leadership positions.

However, the former student leader was of the view that even after the bill is passed into law, the lack of financial power may still pose a challenge to youths, adding that, “our system makes it difficult and almost impossible. Here, it is the money that a candidate has that determines how far the person can go.”

Reacting to the development, the President of the Catholic Youths Organisation of Nigeria (CYON) at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Badagry, Akinwunmi Anthony, said the bill was a welcome development.

“The bill is a good idea; it will give room for the younger ones to govern the country. But there are speculations that the bill has been revoked and those responsible did it for their own personal interest. They want to do things just to benefit themselves without thinking about the younger generation and the ones coming. I am however certain that their days are numbered. It’s time for the youths to govern and I believe that the time of revolution is coming.”

Felicia Onyeanwula , a teacher at High Hope Academy in Lagos, also said that the idea of a bill of that nature is a nice one. “I believe the younger generation should be given a chance to govern. The older generation has ruled us from the beginning of independence till date; at least, we have seen what they can do. Let the younger ones be given a chance. I believe they can do better because they are still young and energetic. They have what it takes to make the society a better place and a country to be reckoned with.”

Speaking on the issue of financial capacity, Anthony, said, “There is no country where you do politics and won’t need money. So, you use your own candidacy, popularity and money. Youths can’t do it without financial capacity. Even if it is the little amount you have to spend, you have to call meetings, do some travelling and other logistics.”

Felicia however believes that youths could run election without financial power. “I believe youths can run for election without money. That’s why this party system should be abolished. When there is no party system, you’re coming as an individual person to run for a position, maybe presidential position. Just bring out your campaign poster, tell us what you have to offer and listen to what we want. A candidate must have integrity, ability to deliver, compassion and having the interest of people at heart is what we really need. They don’t need finance, because we are the ones who pay you. You are not coming to give us your money. Nigeria has all the resources it needs. You are coming there to serve us; you don’t need to have all the money. So being financially buoyant should not be a criterion before you can run for elections. I believe without finance,  youths can run for elections,” Onyeanwula said.

