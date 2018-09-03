Says Reds boss never wins titles

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has turned on Liverpool rival Jurgen Klopp in today’s media conference.

A defiant Mourinho compared his record to that of Klopp, who is yet to win silverware since arriving at Anfield.

Mourinho said: “He never wins anything. I tell you what I think, how he [Klopp] feels. And I answer you the question. That’s easy.

“I had last season great success. I had great success last season, that’s what you probably don’t want to admit. I analyse my performance, myself and for me is more important what I think than what you think.

“I repeat that two seasons ago we had a fantastic season by winning the Europa League, this season and last everybody thought Atletico Madrid was amazing because they won the Europa League after being knocked out of the Champions League.

“We won Europa League because that was our level. We are the last team in England to win a European trophy.

“And last season, I repeat, I won eight titles, I am the only manager in the world that won in Italy, Spain and England and by winning eight titles – not small titles or countries – my second position last season is one of my greatest achievements in football.”