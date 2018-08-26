I’m not bothered about impeachment plot – Saraki

Saraki told reporters that he was not losing sleep over plots to impeach him, urging those orchestrating the plot to redirect their energies towards deepening democratic ideals Paul Osuyi, Asaba Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, yesterday, in Asaba, Delta State capital, said he was unperturbed by the moves to get him impeached by the All Progressives Congress (APC) senators and other stalwarts of the ruling party. Saraki, who sneaked into Asaba late Saturday, told reporters after emerging from a closed door meeting with Governor Ifeanyi Okowa that he was not losing sleep over the plots to impeach him, urging those orchestrating the plot to redirect their energies towards deepening democratic ideals that would profit the generality of Nigerians.

Flanked by Senator Dino Melaye, Peter Nwaoboshi and three others, Saraki said the mass defection from APC to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was as a result of the fact that the APC had denied Nigerians true democracy in the past three years.