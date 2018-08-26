– The Sun News
I'm not bothered about impeachment plot – Saraki
I’m not bothered about impeachment PLOT – Saraki

I’m not bothered about impeachment plot – Saraki

— 26th August 2018

Saraki told reporters that he was not losing sleep over plots to impeach him, urging those orchestrating the plot to redirect their energies towards deepening democratic ideals

Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, yesterday, in Asaba, Delta State capital, said he was unperturbed by the moves to get him impeached by the All Progressives Congress (APC) senators and other stalwarts of the ruling party.

Saraki, who sneaked into Asaba late Saturday, told reporters after emerging from a closed door meeting with Governor Ifeanyi Okowa that he was not losing sleep over the plots to impeach him, urging those orchestrating the plot to redirect their energies towards deepening democratic ideals that would profit the generality of Nigerians.

Flanked by Senator Dino Melaye, Peter Nwaoboshi and three others, Saraki said the mass defection from APC to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was as a result of the fact that the APC had denied Nigerians true democracy in the past three years.

READ ALSO: Senator Dino Melaye ‘regains freedom’

He told journalists that he was in the state to chat a way forward with Okowa, adding that nothing would derail the present Senate from upholding the tenets of good governance.

He said no amount of political intimidation and security harassment would prevent the business of lamaking that would impact positively on the country. “Our ideas and visions on what we expect in a democratic setting were not met in APC, hence we left. It is not about myself but about democracy and Nigeria. I can assure you that very soon, every process will fizzle out as it should be,” he said

