I’m not bothered about impeachment plot – Saraki— 26th August 2018
Saraki told reporters that he was not losing sleep over plots to impeach him, urging those orchestrating the plot to redirect their energies towards deepening democratic ideals
Paul Osuyi, Asaba
Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, yesterday, in Asaba, Delta State capital, said he was unperturbed by the moves to get him impeached by the All Progressives Congress (APC) senators and other stalwarts of the ruling party.
Saraki, who sneaked into Asaba late Saturday, told reporters after emerging from a closed door meeting with Governor Ifeanyi Okowa that he was not losing sleep over the plots to impeach him, urging those orchestrating the plot to redirect their energies towards deepening democratic ideals that would profit the generality of Nigerians.
Flanked by Senator Dino Melaye, Peter Nwaoboshi and three others, Saraki said the mass defection from APC to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was as a result of the fact that the APC had denied Nigerians true democracy in the past three years.
READ ALSO: Senator Dino Melaye ‘regains freedom’
He told journalists that he was in the state to chat a way forward with Okowa, adding that nothing would derail the present Senate from upholding the tenets of good governance.
He said no amount of political intimidation and security harassment would prevent the business of lamaking that would impact positively on the country. “Our ideas and visions on what we expect in a democratic setting were not met in APC, hence we left. It is not about myself but about democracy and Nigeria. I can assure you that very soon, every process will fizzle out as it should be,” he said
About author
Writer and editor.
Related Articles
-
-
-
Daura title proves Orji Kalu true nationalist, says Cairo Ojougboh25th August 2018
-
Arms build-up, violence heighten tension in Bayelsa25th August 2018
Latest
I’m not bothered about impeachment plot – Saraki— 26th August 2018
Saraki told reporters that he was not losing sleep over plots to impeach him, urging those orchestrating the plot to redirect their energies towards deepening democratic ideals Paul Osuyi, Asaba Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, yesterday, in Asaba, Delta State capital, said he was unperturbed by the moves to get him impeached by the All…
-
Why it won’t be easy to remove Saraki as Senate President – Senator Fatima Raji-Rasaki— 26th August 2018
“Presently, I’m in the Senate, representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District on the platform of PDP. Just few months ago, I crossed over to the APC.” • My battle with Fayose in Ekiti Christy Anyanwu The Chairman, Senate Committee on Culture and Tourism, Chief (Mrs) Fatima Olufunke Raji-Rasaki, was once the First Lady of Lagos and…
-
President Muhammadu Buhari: Old war horse walking on familiar turf— 26th August 2018
Ahead of the 2019 election, the issue is rearing its ugly head again. Now, the president and his traducers are back on a familiar turf. Onyedika Agbedo “If you take your re-election for granted, you’re begging to get axed.” – Krzysztof Pacynski Ahead of the 2019 general elections, President Muhammadu Buhari is doing everything humanly…
-
Senator Alhassan Taraba attack: How Ishaku organised thugs to kill me— 26th August 2018
According to Alhassan, she was on her way to one of the polling units when her convoy was attacked by people riding in a government-owned Hilux van ■ No, your own people attacked you – Governor Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo Fate, it would seem, averted a major catastrophe on August 18, when the Minister of Women…
-
Back from hell: Prodigal daughter recounts narcotics trade odyssey— 26th August 2018
I went to hell in that small room in prison. We were 27 that squeezed into a tiny room. If you are sleeping and want to turn, you must stand fully erect ■ Escaped from US, British justice, before serving 10-yr jail term in Ghana ■ Now devotes her days to campaigning against drugs, reforming…
-
Entertainment
Bank alerts turn me on – Opemipo Bamgbopa, actress— 26th August 2018
Now back on the scene, she vowed that her comeback is going to be better and different from the norm. The actress reveals much more in this chat. Damilola Fatunmise She used to be a kid actress but now she’s grown so big a star. Opemipo Bamgbopa, aka Maradona, indeed took after her thespian mother….
South-West Report
OAU FOOD BAZAAR: Indigenous delicacies inspire tribal affinity at Ife festival— 23rd August 2018
The programme was aimed at showcasing the “Africanness” iof indigenous foods peculiar to different ethnic groups and their relevance to the people’s health. Clement Adeyi, Osogbo Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, reverberated with a gale of cultural and traditional splendor recently when the institution showcased a sociocultural programme tagged: “Ife Festival of Food…
-
Abuja Metro
Hospital beds for highest bidders— 22nd August 2018
Fred Ezeh Some inexplicable, inhumane, illegal and “wicked” practice is being recorded at some hospitals owned by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA). Services at these hospitals have become the exclusive right of those who could afford. READ ALSO: FCTA begins takeover process of health facilities Bed spaces now go to the highest bidders. It is…
Oriental News
KING OF CROPS: New Yam Festival lights up Igboland— 22nd August 2018
Yam is revered as the king of crops in Igboland. Usually planted between December and January, harvesting starts from August in some communities and lasts till December. Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka, David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi and Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Ndigbo are once again in festive mood with the advent of another season of new yam festival. In…
-
Features
President Muhammadu Buhari: Old war horse walking on familiar turf— 26th August 2018
Ahead of the 2019 election, the issue is rearing its ugly head again. Now, the president and his traducers are back on a familiar turf. Onyedika Agbedo “If you take your re-election for granted, you’re begging to get axed.” – Krzysztof Pacynski Ahead of the 2019 general elections, President Muhammadu Buhari is doing everything humanly…
Literary Review
Joy and tears in army barracks— 24th August 2018
The barracks residential area is made up of the officer’s quarters, the sergeants’ quarters and the corporals’ quarters, the first being the elite part… Barrack Boy Yanor Kukwa, 2018 Henry Akubuiro BILDUNGSROMAN takes us back in time, when life was like a roller-coaster ride, full of thrills and frills, for the young. Barrack Boy is a…
-
Lifeline
Women engineers mentor Lagos girls— 24th August 2018
Praise said it was a privilege to see how engineers work, adding that she was aspiring to become an aeronautics engineer, to maintain aircraft. Vera Wisdom-Bassey Praise Eguonu, 12, a JSS3 student of Murtala Mohammed International School, Ikeja, was one of the participants at the just- concluded Mayen Adetiba Technical Boot Camp for girls. The…
Education Review
ASUU attributes Nigeria’s slow development to lack of commitment to education— 23rd August 2018
NAN The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) says the country’s quest for accelerated growth and development may not be realised until its leaders stop paying lip service to the development of education. The union’s National President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in…
-
TSWeekend
How I handle women, fame – Shina Peller, boss, Club Quilox— 24th August 2018
In this interview, Peller talks about his journey into entertainment and why he’s running for political office come 2019. Christian Agadibe For the boss of Club Quilox and Aquila Records, Shina Peller, show business runs in the blood. Born to popular magician, the late Professor Peller, Shina used to join his father to perform wonders…
Opinion
Why Obasanjo should forgive Atiku— 24th August 2018
Obasanjo should forgive Atiku whatever trespasses he had committed against him and help him out this time around Ifeanyi Maduako In 1998, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar was one of the three musketeers who convinced then General Olusegun Obasanjo, just released from prison, to contest for the presidency of Nigeria. The other two were; General…
Columnists
-
Strategic importance of negotiation— 25th August 2018
Sadly, too many participants enter a negotiation without having clearly defined the optimal goal they are aspiring to achieve in that negotiation. Valentino Buoro In my routine as a mediator, I have over and again reflected on what is best practice in mediation. Make no mistakes; I am not unfamiliar with what authors and my…
-
Reps and the abandoned Onitsha Port— 25th August 2018
Some time last year, the abandonment of Onitsha Port generated serious concerns on the floor of the House, following a motion moved on it by the member representing Idemili North and South Federal Constituency of Anambra State, Hon Obinna Chidoka. Ndubuisi Orji The issue of the abandoned Onitsha Inland Port came to the fore again…
-
‘My wife hates my family and friends’— 25th August 2018
“I have no friends and family to run to or talk to. I wish to break loose from her grip, and I wish to reach out to my family and friends. Help me” Amaka Nicholas “I was full of life and rich. My friends and siblings are not doing badly themselves, we take turns to visit…
-
Help, trailer drivers have blocked my computer keyboard— 25th August 2018
Having settled down to write the piece for this week’s Laughter Line, I discovered that the trailer drivers have taken up the spaces on my computer keyboard Chika Abanobi These days, Coscharis St, in Kirikiri Industrial Estate, Apapa, Lagos, and its surrounding streets are inaccessible; they are no-go areas. You can only access them either…
-
Mr President, where is Nnamdi Kanu?— 25th August 2018
I do hope President Buhari is listening and would listen this time by providing the much needed answer to the question, ‘Where is Nnamdi Kanu?’ Clem Aguiyi I wish to thank my numerous fans and readers who had been concerned about the fate of this column and my welfare for the period I was away…
-
Think and Grow Rich – African Perspective— 25th August 2018
Nigerian entrepreneurs, captains of industries and leaders of thought who have read THINK AND GROW RICH—African Perspective say about Emenike’s new book. Mike Awoyinfa Bliss! That is the word to describe the feeling that envelops me each time a new book lands on my table. The happier I am if the book is my own…
-
There’s a special place in hell for men who abandon their children— 25th August 2018
You need to ask yourself if it is right for a man to abandon his children because he is no longer with their mom. Kate Halim Men who abandon their children because they are separated from their mothers deserve a special place in hell. I think such men are just deadbeat fathers who hide under…
-
Game over— 25th August 2018
Some people would rather stay in a situation hoping it will change than start over with someone else. Kate Halim Many people fear to let go of the ones they love even if the relationship is heading nowhere. For these people, after searching and finally finding someone who make them feel special, they are likely…
-
An anti-crime agency in retrospect— 24th August 2018
Duro Onabule It happened almost unnoticed a while ago, despite the rarity of the occurrence. The Presidency openly rebuked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as a fifth columnist, even if an unconscious one, in creating credibility problem for government’s anti-corruption war. Rather than engage in serious self-examination on the issues raised, the EFCC…
-
Emeka Okwuosa: Celebrating philanthropist at 57— 24th August 2018
From very humble beginnings 57 years ago at his roots in Oraifite, Anambra State, Okwuosa has always been a child of promise… Nduka Uzuakpundu In our country, Nigeria, where integrity and accountability are highly needed to boost the quality of public life and drive the affairs of the country for public good, a philanthropist by name…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply