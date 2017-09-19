The Sun News
Latest
19th September 2017 - Norway’s Sovereign Wealth Fund hits $1tr value
19th September 2017 - Ohanaeze warns courts against frivolous orders on IPOB
19th September 2017 - Strike suspension: NANS lauds FG, ASUU
19th September 2017 - 200 Turks granted asylum in Germany
19th September 2017 - Mission urges Nigerians in S’ Africa to be law-abiding
19th September 2017 - Only LG autonomy can stop widespread agitations – NULGE
19th September 2017 - Ebonyi govt. supports army’s PYTHON DANCE
19th September 2017 - Ex-England, Man United star Rio Ferdinand wants to become professional boxer
19th September 2017 - Four dead in Lagos explosion
19th September 2017 - Buhari formally proscribes IPOB
Home / World News / Norway’s Sovereign Wealth Fund hits $1tr value

Norway’s Sovereign Wealth Fund hits $1tr value

— 19th September 2017

Norway’s sovereign wealth fund, the largest in the world, on Tuesday reached the value of $1 trillion dollars for the first time, the Norwegian central bank, which manages the fund, said.

This amount equals nearly $189,000 (157,000 euros) for each of the 5.3 million people living in Norway.

Established in the 1990s to manage the Norwegian state’s oil revenues, the fund set the record thanks to the appreciation of the world’s major currencies against the dollar and a good stock market health.

The fund mainly invests in stocks (accounting for 65.1 percent of the portfolio at the end of the second quarter), but also in bonds and real estate.

With stakes in nearly 9,000 companies, it owns 1.3 percent of the world’s market capitalisation, and 2.3 percent in Europe.

“I don’t think anyone expected the fund to ever reach 1 trillion dollars when the first transfer of oil revenue was made in May 1996,” Yngve Slyngstad, Chief Executive Officer in Norges Bank Investment Management, said in a statement.

This jumbo piggy bank is intended to finance Norway’s welfare state when the oil wells one day run dry.

The government, which pours all of its oil revenues into the fund, is allowed to draw only the equivalent of the expected financial returns, a ratio recently reduced from four percent to three percent.

“Reaching 1 trillion dollars is a milestone, and the growth in the fund’s market value has been stunning,” Slyngstad said.

Last year, for the first time, the government began withdrawing more from the fund than it put in, as oil revenues slumped due to the tumbling price of crude. (France24)

Post Views: 28
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Ohanaeze warns courts against frivolous orders on IPOB

— 19th September 2017

From: Chidi Nnadi, Enugu Apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has warned courts in the country not to allow themselves to be used to undermine democratic process by granting frivolous orders against the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB). Ohanaeze, in a statement signed by its President-General, Chief Nnia Nwodo, on Monday evening, said it gathered…

  • Strike suspension: NANS lauds FG, ASUU

    — 19th September 2017

    The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) on Tuesday lauded the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) for reaching an amicable agreement in national interest. ASUU suspended its five weeks old strike following a closed door meeting with the Federal Government’s delegation. ASUU President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, made the announcement on suspension…

  • Mission urges Nigerians in S’ Africa to be law-abiding

    — 19th September 2017

    Nigeria`s Consul General (CG) In South Africa, Amb. Godwin Adama, on Tuesday, urged Nigerians in that country to remain law abiding and resist being lured into crime. He said, in Johannesburg, that while the mission was working hard to protect their interest, Nigerians should stay away from crime. Adama said that Nigeria`s new high commissioner…

  • Only LG autonomy can stop widespread agitations – NULGE

    — 19th September 2017

    From: Ali Abare, Gombe The National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) said the widespread agitations across the country could only be addressed when local governments are granted full autonomy. National President of NULGE, Comrade Ibrahim Khaleel, stated this in a chat with journalists in Gombe. Comrade Khaleel led members of the union on a…

  • Ebonyi govt. supports army’s PYTHON DANCE

    — 19th September 2017

    The Ebonyi State Government has declared support for the ongoing Nigerian Army exercise – “Egwu Eke’’, Python Dance II, in the South East zone. Governor David Umahi declared the support when he received the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai. He, however, urged the army to keep to its rules of engagement. Represented by…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share