The Sun News
Latest
6th October 2017 - Northern Youths accuse judiciary of double standard over suspended Rep.
6th October 2017 - NEMA boss dies, a month after resumption 
6th October 2017 - Breaking: 2 Chinese construction workers kidnapped in Abuja 
6th October 2017 - No word from Kachikwu after meeting with Buhari
6th October 2017 - Catalan police chief to appear before Spanish court in sedition probe
6th October 2017 - Former Iraqi President Talabani’s body arrives in Kurdistan
6th October 2017 - BREAKING: Kachikwu meeting with Buhari in Aso Rock now
6th October 2017 - NNPC records $471.9m exports in July
6th October 2017 - Exclusive photos from the wedding of the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris
6th October 2017 - Japan: Reporter’s death after 159 hours overtime prompts broadcaster apology
Home / National / Northern Youths accuse judiciary of double standard over suspended Rep.

Northern Youths accuse judiciary of double standard over suspended Rep.

— 6th October 2017

From: Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Northern youth group known as the Unified Nigerian Youth Forum (UNYF) has accused the Nigerian judiciary of double standard over alleged inability to interpret some sections of Nigerian constitution.

The group was apparently referring to the reinstatement of suspended member of House of Representatives representing Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency of Kano State, Abdulmumuni Jibril within a reasonable time.

A statement signed by President of UNYF, Comrade Abdulsalam Muhammed Kazeem, further called for a total reform in country’s judicial system which he alleged has completely failed to meet the expectations of Nigerians.

The statement read in part, “the continual delay in the interpretation of some sections of the constitution bothering on certain national issues is unacceptable to us. We are aware that the judicial arm of government the world over is saddle with the responsibility of promoting justice delivery on the basis of highest ethical and professional standards.

“We are not unaware that the prosperity of our nation democracy depends on our judiciary. Unfortunately, our judiciary has been politicised completely along political party lines. For instance, the same judiciary that found the former governor of Beyelsa State worthy of almost all the allegations against him under former President Goodluck Jonathan (PDP), is the same judiciary that vindicated him under President Muhammadu Buhari (APC).

“Our judiciary has find it very difficult to interpret just a single section of the 1999 constitution on whether the leadership of house of representatives has the moral right to suspend Hon. Abdulmumuni Jibril member representing Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency of Kano State or not.

“The said suspension has kept him away from the green chamber for over one legislative year and as such, the good people of his constituency are been denied representation for strategic reasons best known to the power that be in Nigeria.

“If it takes the judiciary these long on a single section of our constitution, we wonder how long it will take them to interpret the entire section of the 1999 constitution. This is the same constitution they have been studying right from 200 level in the university.

“As it stands today, the people of Kiru/Bebeji federal constituent should not blame the leadership of house of representative under Yakubu Dogara, but the judiciary for their inability to discharge their responsibility effectively and efficiently on the said case despite their bogus budget for the year 2017.

“We respectfully appeal to all Justice to demonstrate patriotism and good leadership at all time as it will greatly help to restore hope in our judicial arm of government”.

The group, however, commended the courage of the Nigeria Judicial Council (NJC), under Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, for appointing Justice Ayo Isa Salami to head the committee that would try the nation’s looters.

Post Views: 6
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Northern Youths accuse judiciary of double standard over suspended Rep.

— 6th October 2017

From: Sola Ojo, Kaduna Northern youth group known as the Unified Nigerian Youth Forum (UNYF) has accused the Nigerian judiciary of double standard over alleged inability to interpret some sections of Nigerian constitution. The group was apparently referring to the reinstatement of suspended member of House of Representatives representing Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency of Kano State,…

  • NEMA boss dies, a month after resumption 

    — 6th October 2017

    From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri The Northeast Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Maiduguri office, Abdulsalam Badamasi is dead. Badamasi died on Friday nearly a month after he was deployed to the Maiduguri office to handle the growing humanitarian  challenges in the troubled northeast states. Officials at the Maiduguri office were unwilling to give…

  • Breaking: 2 Chinese construction workers kidnapped in Abuja 

    — 6th October 2017

    From Molly Kilete, Abuja Two Chinese rationals working for a construction company have been kidnapped in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). They were said to have been kidnapped in the bush at Wasa Village where they went to inspect a road project. Daily Sun, gathered that the two construction workers, names withheld, drove to…

  • No word from Kachikwu after meeting with Buhari

    — 6th October 2017

    As Bark meets Obasanjo From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja   The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu on Friday at the end of the meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, refused to comment on what transpired. He met behind closed doors with the President at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. Kachikwu currently meeting with Buhari…

  • BREAKING: Kachikwu meeting with Buhari in Aso Rock now

    — 6th October 2017

      From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu is right now meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa,Abuja. The minister who wore black suit arrived the Villa at about 11:35am and we t straight to the President’s office. Kachikwu’s letter to the President in which he alleged gross…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share