Northern Youths accuse judiciary of double standard over suspended Rep.

From: Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Northern youth group known as the Unified Nigerian Youth Forum (UNYF) has accused the Nigerian judiciary of double standard over alleged inability to interpret some sections of Nigerian constitution.

The group was apparently referring to the reinstatement of suspended member of House of Representatives representing Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency of Kano State, Abdulmumuni Jibril within a reasonable time.

A statement signed by President of UNYF, Comrade Abdulsalam Muhammed Kazeem, further called for a total reform in country’s judicial system which he alleged has completely failed to meet the expectations of Nigerians.

The statement read in part, “the continual delay in the interpretation of some sections of the constitution bothering on certain national issues is unacceptable to us. We are aware that the judicial arm of government the world over is saddle with the responsibility of promoting justice delivery on the basis of highest ethical and professional standards.

“We are not unaware that the prosperity of our nation democracy depends on our judiciary. Unfortunately, our judiciary has been politicised completely along political party lines. For instance, the same judiciary that found the former governor of Beyelsa State worthy of almost all the allegations against him under former President Goodluck Jonathan (PDP), is the same judiciary that vindicated him under President Muhammadu Buhari (APC).

“Our judiciary has find it very difficult to interpret just a single section of the 1999 constitution on whether the leadership of house of representatives has the moral right to suspend Hon. Abdulmumuni Jibril member representing Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency of Kano State or not.

“The said suspension has kept him away from the green chamber for over one legislative year and as such, the good people of his constituency are been denied representation for strategic reasons best known to the power that be in Nigeria.

“If it takes the judiciary these long on a single section of our constitution, we wonder how long it will take them to interpret the entire section of the 1999 constitution. This is the same constitution they have been studying right from 200 level in the university.

“As it stands today, the people of Kiru/Bebeji federal constituent should not blame the leadership of house of representative under Yakubu Dogara, but the judiciary for their inability to discharge their responsibility effectively and efficiently on the said case despite their bogus budget for the year 2017.

“We respectfully appeal to all Justice to demonstrate patriotism and good leadership at all time as it will greatly help to restore hope in our judicial arm of government”.

The group, however, commended the courage of the Nigeria Judicial Council (NJC), under Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, for appointing Justice Ayo Isa Salami to head the committee that would try the nation’s looters.