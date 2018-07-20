– The Sun News
Latest
20th July 2018 - Northern writers hold summit in Borno
20th July 2018 - Water sector open to foreign investors – FG
20th July 2018 - Why I announced my intention to run early – Buhari
20th July 2018 - Why I’ll probe Fayose tenure – Fayemi
20th July 2018 - Russia: Over 230 stranded Nigerians arrive Abuja Friday
20th July 2018 - Fayemi can start his probe now, his vendetta mission’ll consume him – Ekiti govt.
20th July 2018 - Okowa mourns Katsina-Alu, Coomassie
20th July 2018 - Defection blues: Lawmakers meet Buhari, harp on reconciliation
20th July 2018 - Return of the Prodigal Son
20th July 2018 - Sejiro Avoseh: Why my works focus on women
Home / National / Northern writers hold summit in Borno
NORTHERN

Northern writers hold summit in Borno

— 20th July 2018

Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri
The Northern Nigeria Writers are holding their national conference in Maiduguri, Borno State capital to elicit interest in the growth of literature and reading in the northern region.

Chairman of the occasion and
President, Nigerian Academic of Letters, Prof Olu Obafemi in his remarl said the Maiduguri conference was the 4th edition of the writers summit. “Since the forum began, we have been lucky with support from the political class. From the first one in Minna, Niger State in 2008,” he disclosed.

He said the edition holding in Maiduguri should harp on literature as a tool for social transformation. “This is the task beforr us,” he said.

READ ALSO: Water sector open to foreign investors – FG

He said it takes writers a lot to help the region away from destitution to restitution. “This is the enormity of the task before writers now,” he added.

Chairman of the Northern Nigeria Writers’ Summit, Malam BM Dzukogi said the conference tagged development of a Blueprint for Literature in Northern Nigeria, was organised to draw a roadmap on the improement of literature in northern Nigeria.

He said the event is expected to ignite and generate interest in reading and draw a Blueprint for the growth of literature in the region. He said then summit started 10 years ago and held its first Confenece in Minna, Niger State

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NORTHERN

Northern writers hold summit in Borno

— 20th July 2018

Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri The Northern Nigeria Writers are holding their national conference in Maiduguri, Borno State capital to elicit interest in the growth of literature and reading in the northern region. Chairman of the occasion and President, Nigerian Academic of Letters, Prof Olu Obafemi in his remarl said the Maiduguri conference was the 4th edition…

  • WATER

    Water sector open to foreign investors – FG

    — 20th July 2018

    Okwe Obi, Abuja The Federal Government has said that the country’s water sector was open to foreign investors with the potential of shoring up the country’s economy. The government, through the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Water Resources, Dr. Musa Ibrahim, disclosed this recently when he led a delegation to the 2018 World Cities Summit, Singapore…

  • BUHARI

    Why I announced my intention to run early – Buhari

    — 20th July 2018

    …Encourages electorate to use their PVCs wisely Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has said his decision to declare his intention to run for the second term in April was to checkmate mischief-makers. He said this when he met with Buhari Support Group organisation Centre at the Presidential Villa, Abuja According to him, it was…

  • FAYEMI

    Why I’ll probe Fayose tenure – Fayemi

    — 20th July 2018

    …Denies APC engage in vote-buying …Ekiti people’s decision should be respected – Bagudu Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Governor-elect of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, on Thursday, hinted that his administration would probe the financial records of outgoing Governor Ayo Fayose when he assumes office. Fayemi, while fielding questions from State House Correspondents after meeting with President…

  • RUSSIA

    Russia: Over 230 stranded Nigerians arrive Abuja Friday

    — 20th July 2018

    Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja Over 230 stranded Nigerians will, Friday, July 20, arrive Abuja from Russia. Recall that at the end of the 2018 World Cup in Russia, some Nigerians who were fans of the Super Eagles, were reported to have been stranded in Russia. The evacuation of the stranded Nigerians followed a directive from President…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share