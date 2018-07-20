Northern writers hold summit in Borno

Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The Northern Nigeria Writers are holding their national conference in Maiduguri, Borno State capital to elicit interest in the growth of literature and reading in the northern region.

Chairman of the occasion and

President, Nigerian Academic of Letters, Prof Olu Obafemi in his remarl said the Maiduguri conference was the 4th edition of the writers summit. “Since the forum began, we have been lucky with support from the political class. From the first one in Minna, Niger State in 2008,” he disclosed.

He said the edition holding in Maiduguri should harp on literature as a tool for social transformation. “This is the task beforr us,” he said.

READ ALSO: Water sector open to foreign investors – FG

He said it takes writers a lot to help the region away from destitution to restitution. “This is the enormity of the task before writers now,” he added.

Chairman of the Northern Nigeria Writers’ Summit, Malam BM Dzukogi said the conference tagged development of a Blueprint for Literature in Northern Nigeria, was organised to draw a roadmap on the improement of literature in northern Nigeria.

He said the event is expected to ignite and generate interest in reading and draw a Blueprint for the growth of literature in the region. He said then summit started 10 years ago and held its first Confenece in Minna, Niger State