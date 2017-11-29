The Sun News
Northern women kick against 'humiliation' of girl-child

Northern women kick against ‘humiliation’ of girl-child

— 29th November 2017

From: Gyang Bere, Jos

Women in Northern Nigeria have kicked against culture which makes it a taboo for a girl child to be educated more than her male counterpart, as well as what they called ‘humiliation’ of women who give births to female children in the society.

The women, on Wednesday, converged in Jos, Plateau State Capital, for a one day sensitisation programme on the rights of women and change agents training on advocacy and effective communication, organised by Centre for Advocacy, Justice and Right ( CAJR). They urged the Federal Government to give adequate attention to the education of girl child in the society.

Some of the participants narrated their ordeals at the event.

Mrs. Talatu Kududi, who hails from Pankshin Local Government Area of Plateau State, regretted the alleged humiliation and ill-treatment she went through when she was denied access to education.

She narrated that the meeting that she was working in the farm and during harvest, her parents would sell the farm produces and send her younger brother to school without considering her for anything because she is a girl.

“I am suffering today because of some cultural heritage that are considered a disadvantage to women. My brother whom I was working to send him to school is no where today but I am left to carter for my children and my aged parents who have been abandoned.”

Tabitha Pam who hails from Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State, said she is being ridiculed in her community for giving birth to female children.

“I have seven female children alive and four have died. I have not being having it easy in my community for having no male child. Some of the women boo me at no provocation that my husband has no male child to inherit his inheritance and that battle me seriously.”

Halima Adamu from Bauchi State expressed her displeasure over the religious belief that barred women from interacting freely among their male counterparts in the society and sometimes prevented them from shaking hands and doing certain things that are reserved for men.

