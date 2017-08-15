The Sun News
Home / Cover / National / Northern leaders approved quit order to Igbo –Yerima

Northern leaders approved quit order to Igbo –Yerima

— 15th August 2017

• Says coalition to take final stand on October 1 deadline soon

From Linus Oota, Lafia 

The October 1 quit notice issued by Arewa youths to Igbo residing in the north had the backing of prominent leaders of the region.

  This disclosure was made, yesterday, by Alhaji Shettima Yerima, leader, of the Coalition of Northern Group (CNG), which issued the three-month ultimatum in June in the now popular Kaduna Declaration after a meeting in the historic Arewa House.

     Yerima who spoke in Lafia, during the zonal meeting of the Coalition in Nasarawa, explained that in June 2017, a group of prominent northern leaders met with  members of Arewa youths to take the position. 

“On June 6,  2017, a group of leaders from the north came together to deliberate on the situation in the country.

“After their deliberation, we realised the need to make a statement on the activities of the Biafra agitators in the country.”

As the deadline draws closer, he said the group would soon meet to take a stand on the next line of action.

  He said the Kaduna declaration was in response to  the Biafra agitation. 

According to him, the quit order was precipitated by the activities of Biafra agitators in the South-east led by Nnandi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) that was threatening the peace and unity of the country. 

“We cannot fold our hands to watch an individual hold this country to ransom.

“We can’t allow an individual insult our leaders and play over our sensibilities,” he said.

He said the quit notice was a signal to Kanu and his group that Nigeria cannot be undermined by a single individual, even as he described Kanu as a frustrated human being seeking political relevance. 

Yerima, who led other groups in the north to the  annual meeting said after due consultations, they had decided to relax the quit order and watch events, but added that his group would soon take a stand on the October 1 deadline. 

He further said that agitation was a normal thing but it must be within the ambit of the law, which Kanu had breached.

He said folowing the quit notice, prominent Igbo leaders and important organisations like Ohaneze Ndigbo came up to dissociate themselves from Kanu’s activities, saying that he did not represent them. 

He described northerners as intelligent people contrary to the belief that they were illiterate.

He advised youths to shun violence and thuggery and concentrate on taking their destinies in their hands. He appreciated northern leaders, like the Sultan of Sokoto and the Borno State governor for their intervention on the quit notice, noting that the Coalition was out to ensure that Nigeria remain united.
2 Comments

  1. Kalu J. Okafor 15th August 2017 at 11:11 am
    Reply

    “He described northerners as intelligent people contrary to the belief that they were illiterate” – Alhaji Shettima Yerima, leader, of the Coalition of Northern Group (CNG).

    Yes. They are intelligent. That is why we are questioning the low cut-off marks that have been given to them for over 50 years against the best practices of healthy competition and reward for excellence.That is just one. They are too many. All federal government policies are skewed towards favouring them. I do not expect anything different from self styled slave masters. We can go our different ways and remain good neighbours.

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 15th August 2017 at 12:33 pm
    Reply

    Has he said what Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states do not know? Maybe he is talking to the ignorant and naive fools in the name of Ohanaeze, the said five governors etc., not the majority Igbos who democratically in a referendum by sit-at-home decided for Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states. The same political north in the name of Nigeria who are cowards are using their thugs and barracks to attack Biafran worship houses- an attempt to provoke religion war and hide under it, abusing Islamic religion the way they abuse their women and children in the name of Almajiri etc. As I already said, the battle against political north in the name of Nigeria has begun. Biafran strike point number one is their barracks and thugs in Biafraland of the five south east states. God Is With Us!!!

