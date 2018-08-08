Northern groups want Tinubu, Oshiomhole, others investigated over NASS invasion

Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Two Northern groups, Northern Emancipation Network (NEN) and the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) have appealed to the Federal Government to investigate suspected collaborators in the invasion of the National Assembly, on Tuesday.

In a separate statements issued and signed by the President of the groups, Abdulazeez Suleiman and Shettima Yerima for NEN and AYCF, respectively, the action taken by the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on former DSS DG Lawal Daura, should be extended to co-conspirators who they claimed might include national leader of the pary, Bola Tinubu, Ahmed Lawal, Abu Ibrahim, Shehu Sani, Abdullahi Adamu and national chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole.

“While welcoming the prompt action by the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, we at the Northern Emancipation Network believed that Lawal Daura couldn’t have acted alone in such monumental national disgrace.

“To avoid making Daura a scapegoat in a lethal power play that is already putting the image of Nigeria to question in the eyes of the international community, other conspirators should also be booked.

“It should be recalled that Senator Abu Ibrahim had insisted openly that there would never be peace unless the subsisting leadership of the National Assembly is changed.

“In sane climes, such inflammatory unguarded utterances are not condoned, especially when they are followed by action.

“We commend the Nigerian public especially the press and the civil society for rising up promptly and standing firm to save the nation’s democracy.

“We call on the international community to intensify viligance on Nigeria as the 2019 round of fresh elections draws near,” the statement read from NEN.

AYCF on its part said, “Our close look at the unfolding siege on the National Assembly in a desperate bid to launch a coup against a democratically-elected Senate President Bukola Saraki was a smear on decorum, antithetical to democracy and its institutions. This clear case of treasonable felony against our collective conscience is condemnable in the strongest of words. It has once again ridiculed our image as a democratic and independent nation.

“We suspect enemies of democracy behind the desperate bid to use force in grabbing power out of the hand of the Senate President.

“We commend acting President Yemi Osinbajo’s prompt response to the brigandage of the Lawal Daura’s gestapo style of truncating democracy.

“We call for stiff sanctions by way of arrests of other collaborators in this national ridicule, notably Abba Kyari Senator Abu Ibrahim, senators Adamu Abdullahi, Godswill Akpabio, Ahmed Lawan, Adams Oshiomhole and Abba Kyari, in order to send the right signals that the long arm of law is set to catch up with the lawbreakers in our midst.

“We call for the immediate setting up of a special panel of Inques to deal with this brazen impunity. Meanwhile, we still look forward to series of arrests of other principal suspects in this uncivilised militarisation and impunity against the Senate President and the institution of the National Assembly, whether within or outside the corridors of power.

“We make bold to say that any action short of arresting the political desperados behind this uncivilised, disgraceful incident at the National Assembly and against the Number Three most-respected office in the land, should be resisted by our compatriots

“We urge the acting President to stick to his guns regarding efforts to ensure compliance with constitutional provisions and dealing ruthlessly with abuse of office by any government official, no matter how highly-placed”.