Northern group wants Akpabio as Senate president— 10th August 2018
…Urges Oshiomhole to quicken process
Noah Ebije, Kaduna
A Northern group under the auspices of Arewa Solidarity Front (ASF) has urged the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole to ensure that the Senate President, Bukola Saraki is removed from office and replaced with former minority leader in the senate, Godswill Akpabio.
This was even as the group disclosed that it had concluded plans, “to secure a minimum of 2 million authentic signatures in favour of the vote-of-no confidence on Saraki by Nigerian voters.
“At the end of this exercise, we intend to meet with all the senators from our immediate constituencies in Northern Nigeria to further drum up support for the replacement of Senator Saraki with Senator Godswill Akpabio.”
In a letter presented to Oshiomhole, through the Kaduna State Secretary of APC, Mohammed Bello Shuiabu, Chairman of ASF, Haruna Abdullahi Maikano said
READ ALSO Aregbesola asks intending Hajj pilgrims to pray for successful poll
“as a group of northerners concerned with the protection and promotion of democratic institutions, we cannot fold our arms and watch a selfish few, trying to truncate democracy and harm our national interest”
To this end, Maikano urged the APC Secretary to ensure that the letter entitled, “Enough of Saraki Anti-Democratic Conduct”, gets to the national chairman of the party.
Text of the letter which copies were made to journalists read in part: “We resolved to formally write to you and intimate you on the position of the mass majority of Northerners regarding the conduct and performance of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki.
“We have been following with keen interest, happenings in the National Assembly in the last three years and wish to register our disappointment with the poor leadership of the Senate under Senator Bukola Saraki.
“We call on the national leadership of the APC to pursue the immediate removal of the incompetent Senator Bukola Saraki, who emerged Senate President through alleged fraudulent exercise’’ he said.
“We urge the National Chairman to prevail on our distinguished senators to save the image and restore the glory of the Senate by replacing Saraki, who has so far built the image of a leader with too many pending court cases”.
While receiving the letter for onward transmission to the national chairman of the party, the state APC Secretary thanked the Arewa group for the letter, and promised to deliver it accordingly.
About author
Related Articles
-
-
House of Reps reconvenes next week, Senate expected to follow10th August 2018
-
This is not the change we fought for – Saraki9th August 2018
-
Latest
Northern group wants Akpabio as Senate president— 10th August 2018
…Urges Oshiomhole to quicken process Noah Ebije, Kaduna A Northern group under the auspices of Arewa Solidarity Front (ASF) has urged the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole to ensure that the Senate President, Bukola Saraki is removed from office and replaced with former minority leader in the senate, Godswill…
-
Barca hands Coutinho No. 7 shirt— 10th August 2018
Barcelona have confirmed that midfielder Philippe Coutinho has been handed the number seven shirt. The Brazil international wore number 14 after joining the Camp Nou outfit from Liverpool in January. However, the La Liga champions have announced a change in numbers for the new campaign, claiming that seven is “synonymous with great players” in the…
-
Nigerian lady trafficked to Saudi narrates ordeal— 10th August 2018
Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja A Nigerian lady who was trafficked to Saudi Arabia, on Thursday, narrated her ordeal in the hands of her trafficker and employer in Saudi Arabia. The veiled lady briefed journalists at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the presence of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, and the Director General of…
-
Courtois: Real move, dream come true— 10th August 2018
Joining Real Madrid marks the fulfillment of a childhood dream for Thibaut Courtois – who won LaLiga with bitter rivals Atletico in 2013-14. Courtois completed his long-mooted switch from Chelsea to the European champions on a six-year deal and was presented at the Santiago Bernabeu on Friday. The 26-year-old Belgium international penned his six-year contract before…
-
Buhari salutes Akintola Williams at 99, Attah at 90, Onoja at 70— 10th August 2018
Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated renowned and pioneer Chartered Accountant in Africa, Chief Akintola Williams, as he clocks 99 years of age. Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement said, President Buhari celebrated the man who taught Nigerians how to seek and achieve transparency and…
-
Entertainment
I’ve never dated anyone all my life – Amara Maduka, actress— 5th August 2018
I’m Amara Maduka, from Anambra State. I’m from a family of three. I’m the first daughter and second child. I’m an actor, writer and aspiring producer. Rita Okoye Chubby actress, Amara Maduka, is gradually becoming one of the most sought after in the movie industry. In this interview, the Anambra State-born role interpreter speaks on…
South-West Report
Colours of Obatala: The Yoruba god of purity— 9th August 2018
Obatala, Sango, Osun, Esu and Oya among other deities were celebrated through a reenactment of the life and times of these deities. Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti Ido-Ile, a serene community in Efon Local Government Area of Ekiti State, recently came alive with traditional festivals in honour of some deities in Yoruba cosmology. It used to be…
-
Abuja Metro
Abuja sex workers: Why we prefer married men— 8th August 2018
One of them, Rose, said she does her “romantic business” with both married and single men. But she prefers married men because they pay well and respect them Charity Nwakaudu Commercial sex business has assumed a different level in Abuja, even though it has been an age long business that had provided fun for the…
Oriental News
Nigeria’s oldest prisoner clocks 100 in Enugu— 8th August 2018
GSAC has appealed to the Federal Government and Governor Rochas Okorocha to use their board of mercy and release Egbunuche Magnus Eze, Enugu Anywhere in the world, 100 years is usually marked with fanfare but not so for Nigeria’s oldest prisoner, Pa Celestine Egbunuche, who clocked 100 last Saturday; August 4, within the confines of…
-
Features
Traders dare govt, take over Ilorin streets— 10th August 2018
The affected traders who were into clothing materials, foot wears and fruits among others, had taken over the pedestrian way ignoring earlier warnings prohibiting display of goods and wares on the walkways. Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin Alowonle Ibrahim in his late 20s, a taxi driver was fortunate not to knock a pedestrian down at the ever-busy post…
Literary Review
Northern Nigerian Writers’ Summit: Explosion of creative ideas in Maiduguri— 4th August 2018
HENRY AKUBUIRO Until Babangida Aliyu, former Niger State Governor, left office in 2015, Minna, Niger State capital, used to be a Mecca for Nigerian writers, especially those from the north, as the state government facilitated a number of literary activities, including the Northern Nigerian Writers’ Summit, annually. The good old days are here again with…
-
Lifeline
Dissecting Nigeria’s leadership challenge— 10th August 2018
• At Ray Ekpu’s 70th birthday colloquium, experts analyse and dissect nation’s unending political crises Tope Adeboboye and Ismail Omipidan Since its independence in 1960, Nigeria has been bedevilled by a ceaseless run of seemingly intractable challenges. Over the years, sundry factors have been brandished by different experts as reasons for the country’s stunted socio-economic…
Education Review
Rector, experts harp on students’ skills acquisition— 7th August 2018
Speaking at the event, YABATECH Rector, Mr. Femi Omokungbe stressed that the impact of climate change has created much damage globally Jet Stanley Madu Five new courses were recently introduced by Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) to boost students’ skills acquisition. This was revealed at a ceremony in the college to mark this year’s United…
-
TSWeekend
Why I disappeared from the music scene – Faze— 10th August 2018
Faze blew up the music industry with hit songs like Cold Sweat, Kolomental, Faze Alone, Originality, Kpo Kpo Di Kpo… to mention but a few. Ayo Alonge One of the members of the defunct Plantashun Boiz, Chibuzor Oji popularly known as Faze, is back on the beat. This is coming after taking a long break…
Opinion
ECOWAS – ECCAS: Good thinking— 10th August 2018
Arms struggle which is the greatest distracting race in both ECOWAS and ECCAS is inhibiting human development and prosperity in the two regions and calls for common front to tackle it. Victor C. Ariole Generally trade deficits result from how resources are allocated in an interconnected global economy and are natural reflections of the global…
Columnists
-
Saraki as Buhari’s Achilles’ heel— 10th August 2018
Like Achilles’ heel, Senate President Saraki may have become the weak point of a strong coalition of political forces that brought Buhari to power in 2015 Majeed Dahiru Achilles, a mythical Greek figure and a man of many battles most famous for his heroic exploits in the Trojan wars, as written in Homer’s Iliad, was…
-
Why you can’t succeed as an island— 10th August 2018
If you decide to do it alone, it may work for a while, but nature will take its toll at some point. We all need the contributions of others to succeed Ladi Ayodeji The famous English poet John Donne wrote: “No man is an island, entirely of itself; every man is a piece of the…
-
Debauchery ravaging Nigerian politics— 10th August 2018
Invasion of National Assembly on the orders of the director-general of the SSS was just a by-product of the debauchery currently ravaging Nigerian politics. Duro Onabule Nigeria politics is getting dirtier by the day, and instead of getting worried or even disgusted, everybody seems to be glorifying a deplorable situation. Politicians, the media, lawyers and,…
-
Desecration of the altar of lawmaking— 10th August 2018
da Onuoha Ukeh For the first time in more than three years in the saddle, the Federal Government on Tuesday bared its fangs, in a move to instill discipline in the system. It wielded the big stick against the director-general of the Department of State Services (DSS), Lawal Daura, who was summarily dismissed for an…
-
Why Boko Haram persist (2)— 9th August 2018
A closer appraisal of the DSS operations with Boko Haram has been very deplorable and speaks volume of those at the helm of affairs of the organization. Ben Okezie In the early part of 2001, which was the formative year of the sect popularly known as Boko Haram, it was no secret that all the…
-
The looming betrayal— 9th August 2018
Those who hold the broom today, as a defence and fortress, may find that they do not hold a monopoly to betrayal. Their defence may become their nemesis. Alvan Ewuzie Many years ago I went to Airport Hotel in Lagos to conduct an interview with a current member of the All Progressive Congress (APC) who…
-
Nigeria: A fractured nation (3)— 9th August 2018
Newton Jibunoh About five years ago, I was invited by Nnamdi Azikiwe University to deliver the eighth annual lecture with the theme “Environmental Management and Conservation,” but was asked by the university to pick my related topic and so I decided on “Land Is Life.” The lecture was subsequently published and when my son read the…
-
Senate presidency and what numbers may say— 9th August 2018
Jimanze Ego-Alowes If lawyers do not ruin a civilisation, then the gods have saved it. The truth of this ancient lore is so graphically Nigerian. Give or take, no other professionals have brought so much blight and catastrophe upon the Nigerian nation than, 1. Soldiers/coup-purchased generals, 2. Economists and 3. Lawyers. It just so happened…
-
Osinbajo to the rescue— 9th August 2018
Osinbajo has taken the first crucial step that will establish him firmly in the eyes and psyche of Nigerians as someone who is truly playing the role of the President in the absence of the boss. Amanze Obi We can safely say that the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, is now properly weaned. He has…
-
Lash out at someone, not lash— 8th August 2018
Ebere Wabara “Mugabe breaks silence, lashes Mnangagwa on eve of presidential poll” (International News, July 31) This way: lash out at. READ ALSO: China’s Xi congratulates Zimbabwe’s Mnangagwa on election as Zimbabwe president I received two meaningful calls and a mail with regard to last week’s entry, which declared that there was no such word as…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply