Godswill Akpabio

Northern group wants Akpabio as Senate president

— 10th August 2018

…Urges Oshiomhole to quicken process

Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A Northern group under the auspices of Arewa Solidarity Front (ASF) has urged the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole to ensure that the Senate President, Bukola Saraki is removed from office and replaced with former minority leader in the senate, Godswill Akpabio.

This was even as the group disclosed that it had concluded plans, “to secure a minimum of 2 million authentic signatures in favour of the vote-of-no confidence on Saraki by Nigerian voters.

“At the end of this exercise, we intend to meet with all the senators from our immediate constituencies in Northern Nigeria to further drum up support for the replacement of Senator Saraki with Senator Godswill Akpabio.”

In a letter presented to Oshiomhole, through the Kaduna State Secretary of APC, Mohammed Bello Shuiabu, Chairman of ASF, Haruna Abdullahi Maikano said

READ ALSO Aregbesola asks intending Hajj pilgrims to pray for successful poll

“as a group of northerners concerned with the protection and promotion of democratic institutions, we cannot fold our arms and watch a selfish few, trying to truncate democracy and harm our national interest”

To this end, Maikano urged the APC Secretary to ensure that the letter entitled, “Enough of Saraki Anti-Democratic Conduct”, gets to the national chairman of the party.

Text of the letter which copies were made to journalists read in part: “We resolved to formally write to you and intimate you on the position of the mass majority of Northerners regarding the conduct and performance of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

“We have been following with keen interest, happenings in the National Assembly in the last three years and wish to register our disappointment with the poor leadership of the Senate under Senator Bukola Saraki.

“We call on the national leadership of the APC to pursue the immediate removal of the incompetent Senator Bukola Saraki, who emerged Senate President through alleged fraudulent exercise’’ he said.

“We urge the National Chairman to prevail on our distinguished senators to save the image and restore the glory of the Senate by replacing Saraki, who has so far built the image of a leader with too many pending court cases”.

While receiving the letter for onward transmission to the national chairman of the party, the state APC Secretary thanked the Arewa group for the letter, and promised to deliver it accordingly.

