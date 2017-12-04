The Sun News
Home / National / Northern group eulogises late Jalo Waziri

Northern group eulogises late Jalo Waziri

— 4th December 2017

From: Ali Abare, Gombe

A northern group, the Gamji Members’ Association has paid glowing tributes to the late Ibrahim Jalo Waziri, calling on leaders at all levels, as well as politicians from the North, to emulate the spirit of togetherness for peace, unity to reign in the country demonstrated by the late politician.

Waziri was Speaker, Federal House of Representative from 1960 through 1966.

National President of the Association, Abdullahi Bala Isa, made the appeal while speaking at a memorial lecture in honour of the late Waziri,  organised by the association, in Gombe, at the weekend.

Bala Isa argued that there was the need for northern politicians to come together with a view to taking steps towards building on the legacies of past leaders, particularly on issues relating to peace, unity, justice and fairness.

He pointed out that the late Ibrahim Jalo Waziri was a leader who during his sojourn contributed immensely to the development of the northern region and the entire country.

“He is a realist and a compassionate leader of unwavering discipline. He was a simple leader in every sense of the word. In the northeast region, I can confidently point out, the mere mention of his name evokes nostalgic memories of him, particularly of his devotion and dedication to the development of the downtrodden.

“Today is 30 years after his death, memories of his virtues are fresh in the mind of those who witnessed and appreciate his gifted exemplary qualities, and he was indeed a great leader worthy of emulation”, Bala said.

Also speaking at the event, the state Chairman of the association, Sani Sabo, described the late Ibrahim Jalo Waziri as “well loved and respected leader worthy of emulation by all”.

“Gombe state is blessed with numerous past leaders who have impacted on the state, region and the country at large. We therefore hope to organise more memorial lectures to create a medium were exemplary leadership qualities could be inculcated in the minds of the youths,” Sabo said.

A representative of the Waziri family, Prof. Ibrahim Abubakar Waziri, showed appreciation over the association for gesture in honouring their late father with a memorial lecture 30 years after his death.

“The family is indeed grateful to Almighty Allah for bestowing them with a father whose watch word over his household is discipline, humility, hard work, religious, and respect for others irrespective of background,” Waziri said.

Post Views: 1
Northern group eulogises late Jalo Waziri

— 4th December 2017

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

