Northern Group Endorses Saraki Ahead of 2019 Presidential Election

Paul Orude, Bauchi

A political pressure group, the Arewa For Peace and Security has endorsed the Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki, to contest the 2019 Presidential election.

Making the endorsement during a Press Conference held in Bauchi , the chairman of the group, Alhaji Salisu Mohammed, appealed to the Senate President to leverage on his increasing popularity and contest the 2019 presidential election.

He said: “Senator Saraki is not only a bridge builder who has his wings everywhere in the country, he has the pedigree and is presently making inroads in the political space.

“Over the years, Saraki has equipped himself with the required exposure and experience from being a special assistant to the president to being a two-term governor and now Senate president. He has been through different stages of leadership and this makes him stand out among many other aspirants who have indicated interest to become president.

“Age is on his side, and he has been able to unite the National Assembly and can be able to unite the country and move it forward.

“Nigerians want a President who can move the country forward and bring unity and peace to the people, to salvage the nation from our present Socio-economic and political quagmire,the reason we are calling on Bukola Saraki to declare for the 2019 Presidential election”.

Mohammed further said: “Arewa for Peace and Security endorsed Bukola Saraki for Presidency because we know that he is a sellable candidate. We are mobilising and making contacts with Northern leaders, traditional and religious leaders, youths in the region and concerned politicians”