Northern ethnic groups demand open grazing ban

— 20th November 2017

 

From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Conference of Autochthonous Ethnic Nationalities Community Associations (CONAECA) in Northern Nigeria has advocated for ban on open grazing in the north following clashes between herdsmen and farmers that have taken many lives.

A communique signed by the Conference President, Da Erickson Fom, National Cordinator, Dr. Z.K.A Bonat and conference Secretary, Suleiman Sukukum, urged state governors in the north to restrict open grazing.

“Conference observed with dismay the increase in conflicts affecting our rural communities and resulting in deaths, injuries and material losses to rural dwellers, farmers and herders.

“We support the gradual and strategic control of open grazing and its eventual replacement with ranching as was done in North and South America, in Europe and other advanced nations in response to development and violence experienced by farmers and herders.

“We sympathize with and extend our condolence to all who lost loved ones in the conflicts, this is especially to those in Adamawa, Taraba, Benue, Plateau, Nasarawa, Niger, Kaduna, Kogi and many other States in the country as a result of the incessant clashes.

“We sympathize with the Irigwe community for the loss of over 100 lives within one week and wonder how the Irigwe, who are the host communities to the 3rd Armoured Division of the Nigerian Army can be subjected to a weeklong massacre without the knowledge of the security agencies knowing that such militias are operating within their vicinity.”

The group demanded a thorough investigation of the massacre of the Irigwe people in Plateau State, the role of the security forces, and advocated that the report of the investigation be made public and those found to have shirked their responsibilities should be sanctioned in accordance with the law.

It described the lopsided response of federal government to farmers/herdsmen conflict as unfortunate and urged the government to put to halt the wonton destruction of lives and properties of Nigerians.

Ikenna Emewu

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
