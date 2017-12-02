Northern caucus divided over PDP chairmanship

From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Ahead of the December 9 National Convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), a crack emerged yesterday within the northern caucus of the party over the chairmanship position.

While the Northern PDP Elders and Leaders Forum expressed open support for the micro-zoning of the chairmanship seat to South West, another interest group, the PDP Young Northern Politicians of Like Minds said it stands with the position of the party leadership that the seat be open to all the 17 states in Southern Nigeria.

The PDP Northern Elders and Leaders Forum after meeting yesterday issued a statement micro-zoning the chairmanship position to the South West.

In a communiqué jointly signed by former governor of Kano State, Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau and Mrs. Margret Ichen, the group urged Northern delegates to the convention to vote for only chairmanship aspirants from the Southwest.

The communiqué reads: “As we head to the national convention, the forum showed keen interest on the position of the national chairman.

“After extensive deliberations, it was resolved that, in the spirit of fairness, equity, carrying every part of the country along, giving every geo-political zone a sense of participation and inclusion in the affairs of the PDP, we strongly support the quest of the Southwest geo-political zone to produce the next national chairman of the party.

“In line with our resolve to rebuild and reposition the PDP, we urge delegates from all the Northern states to abide by this decision and vote for only aspirants from the Southwest geo-political zone in the forthcoming national convention, in the best interest of the party. This is without prejudice to the right of aspirants from other geo-political zones to contest.”

However, in a swift reaction, the PDP Northern Young politicians led by a former House of Representatives member, Sanni Kutigi, said the communiqué was not a true reflection of what was discussed at the meeting.

According to the former lawmaker, who said he participated in the meeting of Northern PDP Elders and Leaders Forum, the issue of micro-zoning the party chairmanship to any part of the country was never discussed.

Besides, Kutigi, who spoke at a press conference in Abuja yesterday, said the communiqué did not also reflect the position of the Northern caucus of the PDP chairman.

He said since the Southern caucus of the PDP has refused to micro-zone the chairmanship seat, it is not the business of the North to do it for them.

Also, Kutigi, who was supported at the press conference by former acting governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintri, among other members of the group, said the position of the PDP Northern elders is at variance with position of the entire northern caucus.